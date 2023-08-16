Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 16, 2023

Puppet Parade Workshop

The New London Little Theatre, ahead of a larger-than-life puppet parade during Harvestfest on Sept. 23, will host creative workshops in conjunction with Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, for the public to learn how to construct the puppets. The workshops will be led by puppet artists Steve Ackerman, Dominique Herskind and Alo Osberg. There are seven workshops dates remaining: Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Friday, Sept 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There is one summer class remaining on Aug. 24.

Rustic Designs Flower Farm: Aug. 18, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., $5, all ages welcome, instructor Mary Solbreken. Enjoy a guided tour of more than two acres of flower gardens. Dress appropriately for an outdoor experience and wear shoes comfortable for walking in the gardens. Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Rd 9 NE, Belgrade 56312. Pre-registration required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plant propagation: Aug. 24, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and older, $25, instructor Pamela Vruwink, learn how to propagate houseplants in this one-day session. Learn about three common plant propagation techniques and leave with a handful of plant babies ready to thrive in this hands-on session.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Crafts: Aug. 17, 2 p.m., $12; all ages, repurpose old CDs by turning them into fancy coasters. Participants will create a set of four coasters.

Little Art Gallery Session: Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $5-8; all ages, create shimmery marble suncatchers.

The Smallest Art Gallery

The Smallest Art Gallery, 118 Second St. NW in Ortonville, invites guest artists to hold workshops open to the community. Pre-registration is required, and can be done by visiting www.thesmallestartgallery.com or calling 320-226-8213.

Feel of Cardboard: Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ortonville Community Center; instructor Kirstin Peterson; collage deconstruction workshop; tuition $125, supply list provided on website; register by calling Kathleen Marihart at 320-226-8213.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Scandinavian lintel carving: Oct. 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; Lintels are architectural elements placed over a doorway and these features were often elaborately carved in Norway. Participants will make a hand carved Scandinavian style lintel with a low relief carving which depicts dragon style designs with intertwined tendrils on a three-foot-long panel; tuition $255, supplies $60; registration deadline Sept. 23.

Wood bowl turning: Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Steve Mullins; beginner and above, minimum age 16; learn the basic skills needed to turn a wooden bowl on a lathe from “green” unseasoned wood; tuition $260, supplies $45; registration deadline Sept. 30.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.