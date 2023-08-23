Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 23, 2023

Art classes and meetings in the area

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There is one summer class remaining on Aug. 24.

Plant propagation: Aug. 24, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and older, $25, instructor Pamela Vruwink, learn how to propagate houseplants in this one-day session. Learn about three common plant propagation techniques and leave with a handful of plant babies ready to thrive in this hands-on session.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Crafts: Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $5-8; all ages, create shimmery marble suncatchers.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian lintel carving: Oct. 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; Lintels are architectural elements placed over a doorway and these features were often elaborately carved in Norway. Participants will make a hand carved Scandinavian style lintel with a low relief carving which depicts dragon style designs with intertwined tendrils on a three-foot-long panel; tuition $255, supplies $60; registration deadline Sept. 23.

Wood bowl turning: Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Steve Mullins; beginner and above, minimum age 16; learn the basic skills needed to turn a wooden bowl on a lathe from “green” unseasoned wood; tuition $260, supplies $45; registration deadline Sept. 30.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.

