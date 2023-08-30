Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 30, 2023

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth only classes available on community ed website at willmar.ce.eleyo.com . Below are youth and adult classes.

Kinetic Sand Creation: Sept. 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jefferson Learning Center, grades K-6, $36, instructor Charlene Bzdok; use regular household items to make kinetic sand.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make a macramé plant hanger with instructor Megan Merschman. Each participant will choose a plant, learn how to care for your new plant, and create a macramé hanger to display it in your home. All materials are provided. No experience is necessary. Children under 15 years of age must be accompanied by a registered, participating adult. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian lintel carving: Oct. 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; Lintels are architectural elements placed over a doorway and these features were often elaborately carved in Norway. Participants will make a hand carved Scandinavian style lintel with a low relief carving which depicts dragon style designs with intertwined tendrils on a three-foot-long panel; tuition $255, supplies $60; registration deadline Sept. 23.

Wood bowl turning: Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Steve Mullins; beginner and above, minimum age 16; learn the basic skills needed to turn a wooden bowl on a lathe from “green” unseasoned wood; tuition $260, supplies $45; registration deadline Sept. 30.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.