Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Classes and workshops calendar published Aug. 30, 2023

Art classes and meetings in the area

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth only classes available on community ed website at willmar.ce.eleyo.com . Below are youth and adult classes.

Kinetic Sand Creation: Sept. 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Jefferson Learning Center, grades K-6, $36, instructor Charlene Bzdok; use regular household items to make kinetic sand.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make a macramé plant hanger with instructor Megan Merschman. Each participant will choose a plant, learn how to care for your new plant, and create a macramé hanger to display it in your home. All materials are provided. No experience is necessary. Children under 15 years of age must be accompanied by a registered, participating adult. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian lintel carving: Oct. 12-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; Lintels are architectural elements placed over a doorway and these features were often elaborately carved in Norway. Participants will make a hand carved Scandinavian style lintel with a low relief carving which depicts dragon style designs with intertwined tendrils on a three-foot-long panel; tuition $255, supplies $60; registration deadline Sept. 23.

Wood bowl turning: Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Steve Mullins; beginner and above, minimum age 16; learn the basic skills needed to turn a wooden bowl on a lathe from “green” unseasoned wood; tuition $260, supplies $45; registration deadline Sept. 30.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.

West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
