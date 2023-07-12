Classes and workshops calendar published July 12, 2023

Child’s Play

Willmar, 1 to 3 p.m., every Wednesday through Aug. 8, The Barn Theatre. An interactive weekly event with art and creativity for children in grades K-6, free, register online at www.thebarntheatre.com .

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There is one summer class remaining on Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There is one summer class remaining: fairy gardens on July 22.

Spotlight Theatre: July 17-20, instructor Nikki Erickson, Willmar Education and Arts Center and Willmar Community Center, adaptation of the classic tale "The Frog Prince." Tickets for performances will be open to the community.



"The Frog Prince": grades 1-8, July 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $45, register at: sites.google.com/view/find-your-light/willmar-area-summer-theatre-classes-and-workshops . Performers sing, dance, wear cool costumes, and pull together a fun, music-filled mini-musical in just four days at the Willmar Community Center.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org/registration . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Art Attack: Tuesdays, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people. Two sessions remaining: July 18, Rock Painting; July 25, Popsicle Sticks.

Oil painting: July 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $75, learn from landscape painter and sculptor Art Norby. Attendees should bring their own oil paints, brushes and canvas; suggested size is 24 by 36 inches. Registration deadline is July 15.

Youth Art Camp: Youth ages 7-11 are invited to participate in this summer art camp taught by Sammy Jo Miller at the K.K. Berge on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Each session is $40. There are four sessions remaining: July 21, July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.

Fine Art Series: Adults are invited to attend this fine arts series taught by Sammy Jo Miller at the K.K. Berge on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. Each session is $75. There are four sessions remaining: July 21, charcoal drawing; July 28, painting; Aug. 4, printmaking; and Aug. 11.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Acanthus carving: Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jock Holmen; beginner and above, minimum age 15; learn to carve elegant, ornate leaf designs in wood; tuition $325, plus supplies; registration deadline July 15.

Kolrosing, a Scandinavian tradition: Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Ty Thornock; beginners and above, minimum age 14; specially designed knife is used to cut fine lines into the wood which is backfilled with pigments; tuition $90, registration deadline July 22.

Silversmithing 1: Sept. 9-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Marilyn Hanson; beginner, no experience necessary, minimum age 16; learn the basics, including how to solder and how to use most of the tools; tuition $145, supplies $80 to $110 depending on market price and $5 acetylene fee; no outside silver; Silver studio is available to those completing this class; registration deadline July 29.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.