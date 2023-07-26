Classes and workshops calendar published July 26, 2023

Child’s Play

Willmar, 1 to 3 p.m., every Wednesday through Aug. 8, The Barn Theatre. An interactive weekly event with art and creativity for children in grades K-6, free, register online at www.thebarntheatre.com .

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There is one summer class remaining on Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Rustic Designs Flower Farm: Aug. 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $43, all ages welcome, instructor Mary Solbreken. Enjoy a guided tour of more than two acres of flower gardens and then create a beautiful fresh flower arrangement to take home. Dress appropriately for an outdoor experience and wear shoes comfortable for walking in the gardens. Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Rd 9 NE, Belgrade 56312. Pre-registration required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight Theatre Workshop: Instructor Nikki Erickson, Barn Theatre. Tickets for performances will be open to the community.



All about theater: Aug. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m., $8, ages 5-8; register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1451/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-all-about-theatre-at-the-barn . Play theater games, learn about acting, movin’ and groovin’ like different characters, and make a fun theater craft to take home. Students who have not completed kindergarten and younger need an adult present for the hour.

Rustic Designs Flower Farm: Aug. 18, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., $5, all ages welcome, instructor Mary Solbreken. Enjoy a guided tour of more than two acres of flower gardens. Dress appropriately for an outdoor experience and wear shoes comfortable for walking in the gardens. Rustic Designs Flower Farm, 25801 County Rd 9 NE, Belgrade 56312. Pre-registration required.

Plant propagation: Aug. 24, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and older, $25, instructor Pamela Vruwink, learn how to propagate houseplants in this one-day session. Learn about three common plant propagation techniques and leave with a handful of plant babies ready to thrive in this hands-on session.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Kitchen Kids: One Thursday session remains, from 3 to 5 p.m Aug. 3; individual class is $14. Children ages 4-14 are invited to make fun summer snacks. They will learn simple measuring basics and safe treats to make at home.

Little Art Gallery Session: Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Willmar Public Library, free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: Aug. 8, 4 p.m., $10-20; all ages, make a simple, yet elegant flower hoop to display flowers.

Community Crafts: Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m.; all ages, create a never-ending, amazing-smelling candle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community Crafts: Aug. 17, 2 p.m., $12; all ages, repurpose old CDs by turning them into fancy coasters. Participants will create a set of four coasters.

Little Art Gallery Session: Aug. 18, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: Aug. 24, 2 p.m., $5-8; all ages, create shimmery marble suncatchers.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org/registration . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Youth Art Camp: Youth ages 7-11 are invited to participate in this summer art camp taught by Sammy Jo Miller at the K.K. Berge on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m. Each session is $40. There are three sessions remaining: July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.

Fine Art Series: Adults are invited to attend this fine arts series taught by Sammy Jo Miller at the K.K. Berge on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. Each session is $75. There are three sessions remaining: July 28, painting; Aug. 4, printmaking; and Aug. 11.

The Smallest Art Gallery

The Smallest Art Gallery, 118 Second St. NW in Ortonville, invites guest artists to hold workshops open to the community. Pre-registration is required, and can be done by visiting www.thesmallestartgallery.com or calling 320-226-8213.

Feel of Cardboard: Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ortonville Community Center; instructor Kirstin Peterson; collage deconstruction workshop; tuition $125, supply list provided on website; register by calling Kathleen Marihart at 320-226-8213.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Silversmithing 1: Sept. 9-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Marilyn Hanson; beginner, no experience necessary, minimum age 16; learn the basics, including how to solder and how to use most of the tools; tuition $145, supplies $80 to $110 depending on market price and $5 acetylene fee; no outside silver; Silver studio is available to those completing this class; registration deadline July 29.

Feeling dull? Learn to keep your edge: Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Fred Livesay; beginners and above, minimum age 15; discuss edge geometry, sharpening stone types, technique and edge triage and how to deal with it. Bring your kitchen knives, pruners, plane and even mower blades for lots of hands-on opportunities; tuition $90; registration deadline July 29.

Silversmithing 2: Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Marilyn Hanson; designed for both intermediate and advanced students, minimum age 16; tuition $145, supplies dependent on use and current market price and $5 acetylene fee; registration deadline Aug. 5.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.