Classes and workshops calendar published June 28, 2023

Child’s Play

Willmar, 1 to 3 p.m., every Wednesday through Aug. 8, The Barn Theatre. An interactive weekly event with art and creativity for children in grades K-6, free, register online at www.thebarntheatre.com .

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There are one summer class remaining on Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., small hammock, $30; Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There is one summer class remaining: fairy gardens on July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight Theatre: July 10-15, July 17-20, instructor Nikki Erickson, Barn Theatre, adaptations of the classic tales “Princess and the Pea” and "The Frog Prince." Several different classes will be offered during July. Tickets for performances will be open to the community.



"Princess and the Pea": grades 1-9, July 10-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., July 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., $75, register at: willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1447/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-princess-and-the-pea . Performers will work on their acting skills while putting together a fully staged musical all in one week with live music and costumes on The Barn Theatre stage.

grades 1-9, July 10-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., July 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., $75, register at: willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1447/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-princess-and-the-pea . Performers will work on their acting skills while putting together a fully staged musical all in one week with live music and costumes on The Barn Theatre stage. Larger than life: grades 5-10, July 10-14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., July 14 from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., $35, register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1449/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-larger-than-life . Learn how to manipulate large-scale puppets — 6-10 feet in height! At the end of the week, there will be a brand-new script and play to showcase to the community including music, costumes, movement and more.

grades 5-10, July 10-14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., July 14 from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., $35, register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1449/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-larger-than-life . Learn how to manipulate large-scale puppets — 6-10 feet in height! At the end of the week, there will be a brand-new script and play to showcase to the community including music, costumes, movement and more. Backstage stars: grades 6-12, July 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 11 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 12-14 from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., July 15 from 8:45 a.m. to noon, $15, register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1450/2023-summer/willmar-area-theatre-festival-backstage-stars Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes? Have you worked behind the scenes a bit but want to learn more? This workshop will give artists a chance to create props, costumes, be front of house, stage manager, assistant direct and more.

grades 6-12, July 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 11 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 12-14 from 9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., July 15 from 8:45 a.m. to noon, $15, register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1450/2023-summer/willmar-area-theatre-festival-backstage-stars Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes? Have you worked behind the scenes a bit but want to learn more? This workshop will give artists a chance to create props, costumes, be front of house, stage manager, assistant direct and more. "The Frog Prince": grades 1-8, July 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $45, register at: sites.google.com/view/find-your-light/willmar-area-summer-theatre-classes-and-workshops . Performers sing, dance, wear cool costumes, and pull together a fun, music-filled mini-musical in just four days at the Willmar Community Center.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org/registration . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Paper Plates: July 11, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Rock Painting: July 18, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Popsicle Sticks: July 25, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Acanthus carving: Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jock Holmen; beginner and above, minimum age 15; learn to carve elegant, ornate leaf designs in wood; tuition $325, plus supplies; registration deadline July 15.

Kolrosing, a Scandinavian tradition: Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Ty Thornock; beginners and above, minimum age 14; specially designed knife is used to cut fine lines into the wood which is backfilled with pigments; tuition $90, registration deadline July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silversmithing 1: Sept. 9-10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Marilyn Hanson; beginner, no experience necessary, minimum age 16; learn the basics, including how to solder and how to use most of the tools; tuition $145, supplies $80 to $110 depending on market price and $5 acetylene fee; no outside silver; Silver studio is available to those completing this class; registration deadline July 29.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.