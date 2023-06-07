Classes and workshops calendar published June 7, 2023

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Thread Studio: June 13, 2 to 4 p.m.; $5, grades 4 and up, advance registration required. Bring all your questions regarding sewing.

Community crafts: June 15, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Flip flop sign: Create a fun, summery, door hanger with your own words or saying, perfect for a lake home.

Little Art Gallery session: June 16, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., free. Create art to be on display in the community art galleries around Willmar.

Community crafts: June 27, 2 p.m., $10, all ages, advance registration required. Snap, Crackle, POP: Create a fun, patriotic Fourth of July décor item using wooden blocks.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There are two summer classes remaining: June 15 and Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Tuesday, June 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., bookmark, $25; Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., small hammock, $30; Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Alcohol ink: June 10 and June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willmar Senior High School, ages 16 and older, $50, instructor Marjorie Nilssen, explore painting with alcohol inks in this two session-class. Participants will be guided through alcohol inks characteristics, tools, etc., with a focus on exploration, discovery and abstraction. The class will focus on exploration, expression and creating unique, one-of-a-kind paintings. A $90 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the first class. Supply list available online.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There are two summer classes: welcome messages on June 24 and fairy gardens on July 22.

Spotlight Theatre Workshops: July 10-15, instructor Nikki Erickson, Barn Theatre, adaptation of the classic tale “Princess and the Pea.” Several different classes will be offered during the week. Tickets for performances will be open to the community.



Acting: grades 1-9, July 10-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., July 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., $75, register at: willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1447/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-princess-and-the-pea . Performers will work on their acting skills while putting together a fully staged musical all in one week with live music and costumes on The Barn Theatre stage.

Larger than life: grades 5-10, July 10-14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., July 14 from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., $35, register at willmar.ce.eleyo.com/course/1449/2023-summer/spotlight-theatre-workshop-larger-than-life . Learn how to manipulate large-scale puppets — 6-10 feet in height! At the end of the week, there will be a brand-new script and play to showcase to the community including music, costumes, movement and more.

Granite Area Arts Council

Granite Area Arts Council has several classes scheduled. Sign up for all classes at the K.K. Berge Gallery, 320-564-4240 or online at www.granitefallsarts.org/registration . All classes require prepayment. Class size is limited and registration deadline is one week prior to class.

Kids Embroidery: June 13, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Painting with Objects: June 20, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Nature Walk: June 27, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Paper Plates: July 11, 2 to 4 p.m., all ages welcome, limited to the first 20 people.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Scandinavian to Ale Bowl Carving: July 7-9; instructor Jim Paulson; beginner and above, minimum age 16; carve a Scandinavian ale bowl in the shape of a small rooster; tuition $195, $30 supply fee paid at class; registration deadline June 17.

Acanthus carving: Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Jock Holmen; beginner and above, minimum age 15; learn to carve elegant, ornate leaf designs in wood; tuition $325, plus supplies; registration deadline July 15.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.