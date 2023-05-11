Classes and workshops calendar published May 10, 2023

DEMO Inc.

DEMO Inc. (Developing Exploring Maintaining Originality through the arts) annual spring paper sessions have been set for April. Pre-registration is required, send your name, phone number, email address, what session you will attend and check made payable to DEMO Inc. to 728 Second St. S.E., Willmar, MN 56201. For more information call 320-231-2696 and leave a message.

Art book structure: Teens and adults who have taken a paper making class at DEMO; using your previously pulled paper, make art book structures, text transfer and more. Cost is $35, no refunds, additional paper available for $1 or $2, class size limited to 8, five sessions, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Crafts: May 11, 3:30 p.m., $8, all ages. Create a planter for flowers this spring and summer. Pre-registration required.

Little Art Gallery Session: May 19, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: May 25, 2:30 p.m., $10, all ages. Create a customized sign with your house number. Pre-registration required. Registration ends May 17 at 4 p.m.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Paper quilling: May 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Sarah Miller, $15; make a miniature gnome out of quilling paper. Quilling paper will be provided; participants will need to bring their own slotted paper quilling tool and glue.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There are three summer classes: May 18, June 15 and Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., keychain, $25; Tuesday, June 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., bookmark, $25; Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., small hammock, $30; Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Alcohol ink: June 10 and June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willmar Senior High School, ages 16 and older, $50, instructor Marjorie Nilssen, explore painting with alcohol inks in this two session-class. Participants will be guided through alcohol inks characteristics, tools, etc., with a focus on exploration, discovery and abstraction. The class will focus on exploration, expression and creating unique, one-of-a-kind paintings. A $90 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the first class. Supply list available online.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Tool sharpening demystified: June 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Paul Linden; beginners and above, minimum age 16; focus on the process of sharpening and maintaining various edge tools for woodworking with hands-on opportunity to take a tool to perfect sharpness; tuition $75, supply fee $25; registration deadline May 13.

Shrink box magic: July 13-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Bill Rickard and Scott Johnson; beginner and above, minimum age 18; you will remove the bark from a section of a green tree or branch, hollow it out, fit the bottom in and carve and fit the lid; tuition $215, supplies $30; registration deadline May 17.

Advanced wood spoon carving: June 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Fred Livesay; experienced spoon carvers that have made at least 20 or more spoons, minimum age 16; class begins with a thorough examination of spoons from all angles and what makes good and great spoons including; wood choice, design and proportions, bowl and handle shapes. Carvers will be challenged to design new spoons, copy others and learn how to “see.” Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $225, supplies $25; registration deadline May 27.

Scandinavian Knutkorgar (Knot Basket): June 22-25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Fred Livesay and Phil Moody; intermediate to advanced, minimum age 16; craft a 10” X 10” X 8” basket using only a few tools and simple methods, learn how to select, gather and process the materials to carving the “knots” to preparing corners, uprights, handles and weavers and the proper techniques to achieve tight and good looking baskets. Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $315, supplies $50; registration deadline June 3.

Broom making: June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Robin Moore; beginner and above, minimum age 14; learn how to make a simple broom from raw materials that will last for years; tuition $105, supplies $25; registration deadline June 3.

The Spoon Gathering: June 1-3, all day and into the evening, $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group; family friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets available online.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.