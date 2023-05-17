Classes and workshops calendar published May 17, 2023

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Little Art Gallery Session: May 19, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: May 25, 2:30 p.m., $10, all ages. Create a customized sign with your house number. Pre-registration required. Registration ends May 17 at 4 p.m.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There are three summer classes: May 18, June 15 and Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., keychain, $25; Tuesday, June 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., bookmark, $25; Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., small hammock, $30; Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Alcohol ink: June 10 and June 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willmar Senior High School, ages 16 and older, $50, instructor Marjorie Nilssen, explore painting with alcohol inks in this two session-class. Participants will be guided through alcohol inks characteristics, tools, etc., with a focus on exploration, discovery and abstraction. The class will focus on exploration, expression and creating unique, one-of-a-kind paintings. A $90 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the first class. Supply list available online.

Rock painting: Have you found any painted rocks outside around Willmar? Learn how to create your own! Paints, brushes and rocks will be provided for each class. The classes are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Jefferson Learning Center, ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $6; instructor Sarah Miller. There are two summer classes: welcome messages on June 24 and fairy gardens on July 22.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Shrink box magic: July 13-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Bill Rickard and Scott Johnson; beginner and above, minimum age 18; you will remove the bark from a section of a green tree or branch, hollow it out, fit the bottom in and carve and fit the lid; tuition $215, supplies $30; registration deadline May 17.

Advanced wood spoon carving: June 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Fred Livesay; experienced spoon carvers that have made at least 20 or more spoons, minimum age 16; class begins with a thorough examination of spoons from all angles and what makes good and great spoons including; wood choice, design and proportions, bowl and handle shapes. Carvers will be challenged to design new spoons, copy others and learn how to “see.” Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $225, supplies $25; registration deadline May 27.

Scandinavian Knutkorgar (Knot Basket): June 22-25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Fred Livesay and Phil Moody; intermediate to advanced, minimum age 16; craft a 10” X 10” X 8” basket using only a few tools and simple methods, learn how to select, gather and process the materials to carving the “knots” to preparing corners, uprights, handles and weavers and the proper techniques to achieve tight and good looking baskets. Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $315, supplies $50; registration deadline June 3.

Broom making: June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Robin Moore; beginner and above, minimum age 14; learn how to make a simple broom from raw materials that will last for years; tuition $105, supplies $25; registration deadline June 3.

The Spoon Gathering: June 1-3, all day and into the evening, $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group; family friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets available online.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.