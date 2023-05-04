Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Classes and workshops calendar published May 3, 2023

Art classes and meetings in the area

WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

DEMO Inc.

DEMO Inc. (Developing Exploring Maintaining Originality through the arts) annual spring paper sessions have been set for April. Pre-registration is required, send your name, phone number, email address, what session you will attend and check made payable to DEMO Inc. to 728 Second St. S.E., Willmar, MN 56201. For more information call 320-231-2696 and leave a message.

Art book structure: Teens and adults who have taken a paper making class at DEMO; using your previously pulled paper, make art book structures, text transfer and more. Cost is $35, no refunds, additional paper available for $1 or $2, class size limited to 8, five sessions, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, May 13.

Willmar Community Center

Classes scheduled at the Willmar Community Center. To register, call 320-262-5288 or visit willmarparks-rec.com.

Community Thread Studio: May 9, 2 to 3 p.m., $5, fourth grade and up. Bring your sewing questions to this sewing class. Pre-registration required.

Community Crafts: May 11, 3:30 p.m., $8, all ages. Create a planter for flowers this spring and summer. Pre-registration required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Art Gallery Session: May 19, 2 to 4 p.m., free. Create one art piece to be on display in our community art galleries.

Community Crafts: May 25, 2:30 p.m., $10, all ages. Create a customized sign with your house number. Pre-registration required. Registration ends May 17 at 4 p.m.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education has several art-related classes scheduled. Pre-registration is required for all the classes on the website. Youth-only classes available on community ed website. Below are youth and adult classes.

Paper quilling: May 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Jefferson Learning Center, ages 16 and up, instructor Sarah Miller, $15; make a miniature gnome out of quilling paper. Quilling paper will be provided; participants will need to bring their own slotted paper quilling tool and glue.

Ceramic painting: In this hands-on class you will pick out a ceramic piece and your choice of paint colors. Once painted, your piece will receive a finishing spray to take it home. This is a DIY class where you paint at your own pace. All supplies are included. The classes are from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Thursdays at The Hive in Willmar; ages 5 and up; those ages 5-11 will need to sign up with a responsible adult; $15; instructor Bonnie Eller. There are three summer classes: May 18, June 15 and Aug. 24.

Macramé: Are you interested in learning how to create textile art pieces? Learn to make several different macrame items this summer with instructor Megan Merschman. Classes will take place in the Jefferson Learning Center on Thursday, May 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., keychain, $25; Tuesday, June 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., bookmark, $25; Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., small hammock, $30; Thursday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., plant hanger, $35; Thursday, July 27, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., bag, $35; Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., lanyard, $25; Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., wall plant hanger, $35. All materials are provided, and no experience is necessary.

Milan Village Arts

Milan Village Arts classes have been scheduled with the complete schedule on the website. Members receive a discount on tuition. Supply fees are paid to the instructor at the end of class. To register or for more information on any of these workshops call 320-734-4807 or visit the website at www.milanvillageartsschool.org ; email: mvas@fedteldirect.net. The art school has several studios. Check the website for studio dates and more information. Classes listed by registration deadline are:

Tool sharpening demystified: June 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; instructor Paul Linden; beginners and above, minimum age 16; focus on the process of sharpening and maintaining various edge tools for woodworking with hands-on opportunity to take a tool to perfect sharpness; tuition $75, supply fee $25; registration deadline May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrink box magic: July 13-16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructors Bill Rickard and Scott Johnson; beginner and above, minimum age 18; you will remove the bark from a section of a green tree or branch, hollow it out, fit the bottom in and carve and fit the lid; tuition $215, supplies $30; registration deadline May 17.

Advanced wood spoon carving: June 17-18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; instructor Fred Livesay; experienced spoon carvers that have made at least 20 or more spoons, minimum age 16; class begins with a thorough examination of spoons from all angles and what makes good and great spoons including; wood choice, design and proportions, bowl and handle shapes. Carvers will be challenged to design new spoons, copy others and learn how to “see.” Good hand strength is a must for this class; tuition $225, supplies $25; registration deadline May 27.

The Spoon Gathering: June 1-3, all day and into the evening, $20 to $45 depending on days and number in group; family friendly event for those interested in wood spoon carving and traditional handcrafts. Tickets available online.

Open carving night: carvers of all persuasions are invited to meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the school to carve and network. Free.

Silver Studio: open to all those that have taken beginning silversmithing and are MVAS members. Fee is $10 for evening and $20 for all day.

Weaving Studio: open to those with experience with looms or have taken the weaving rugs class and are MVAS members; by appointment or join a weaving group, no fee; looms are maintained with warp at no cost.

Framing Studio: a fully-functional framing workshop open to those who have taken the framing workshop and are MVAS members; $5 hour, $10 for half day, $20 full day; by appointment only.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published May 3, 2023
May 04, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Benson Braves drop a pair at Swanville
May 03, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown