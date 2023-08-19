Commemorative signs mark significant people, places and events in Kandiyohi County history

WILLMAR — While Kandiyohi County as people know it today was officially established in December 1870, the area's history dates much, much further back. To commemorate many highlights of this history, from the days of the Native American tribes up through white settlement and beyond, the Kandiyohi County Historical Society erected markers throughout the county's landscape.

While nearly half the approximately 50 signs installed deal directly with the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, there are many others that focus on other significant or interesting historical events, places and people that played a part in making Kandiyohi County. Anyone interested in searching the markers out themselves can purchase the guidebook, "Historic Sites of Kandiyohi County," at the historical society in Willmar.

Nestled amongst the campers and tents at Green Lake County Park near Spicer, a sign erected by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society marks the location of a Dakota camp. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The Dakota people have called the area of Kandiyohi County home for at least hundreds of years before the white settlers arrived. Two native sites commemorated by historic markers are the Green Lake Burial Mounds and a major Dakota camp, located near each other by Green Lake in Spicer.

A sign for the burial mounds can be found at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 4 and Kandiyohi County Road 98/138th Avenue Northeast. The marker says the nearly 50-acre burial mound complex is specifically located one-half mile south of the Green Lake outlet and extends one-quarter of a mile inland from the lake's eastern shore. Due to hundreds of years of erosion, agriculture and development, the mounds are nearly invisible today.

Located just northeast of the burial mounds, within Green Lake County Park where today dozens of families enjoy days of camping, there is a sign marking the location of a large Dakota camp. According to the sign, both the Santee and Yankton bands of the Dakota tribe called the area on Green Lake's northern shore home. The Dakota people would live here until they ceded the land to the United States in the treaties of the 1850s and moved to reservations along the Minnesota River.

This historic marker is about a French-Canadian priest who made contact with the Dakota living in Kandiyohi County around 1740. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Eventually, Europeans began settling in the area that would become Kandiyohi County.

One historical marker, located about 2.5 miles east of Minnesota Highway 23 on Kandiyohi County Road 30/North Shore Drive, tells of Father Guignas, who was a French-Canadian priest based at Fort Beuharnois (Frontenac) near Red Wing.

In the 1740s, according to the sign, Guignas traveled up the Mississippi River and then into the Minnesota River, where he met with tribes along the way. He was told about a tribe living north of the river, and decided to walk alone from the Minnesota River valley to the Dakota living along what is now Green Lake.

A portion of the Red River Trail, called the Ox Cart Trail, went through Kandiyohi County in the 1800s. The trail system was a trade and communications link prior to the railroad. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

By the mid-1800s, Europeans were becoming more and more common. As they traveled into central Minnesota, trails soon formed, such as the Ox Cart Trail, that went through Kandiyohi County as part of the larger Red River trails system. The entire system went from western Minnesota into North Dakota and on to what is now Winnipeg, Canada.

A sign marking the Ox Cart Trail is located in Sibley State Park in the parking lot of the main office.

The historical marker sharing a brief history of the founding of New London can be found on the First Avenue Southwest bridge overlooking Mill Pond. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

There are several signs marking the locations of settlements across the county. Many of these villages and towns — such as Jericho, Columbia, Fullerville and Green Lake Village — no longer exist. Others, such as New London, remain to this day. The historical marker sharing a brief history of the founding of New London can be found on the First Avenue Southwest bridge overlooking Mill Pond.

On June 24, 1882, a train wreck occurred about two miles west of Atwater. The plaque is located a half mile south on County Road 4, just off U.S. Highway 12. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

There are signs commemorating major events in Kandiyohi County history.

On June 24, 1882, a train wreck occurred about two miles west of Atwater. The plaque, located a half-mile south on County Road 4, just off U.S. Highway 12, says the train, with 45-50 men on board, derailed and 13 men were killed, with another 19 injured. It was one of the worst train crashes in the county's history. The men killed are buried in a mass grave in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.

Then there are the signs that make you ask, what if? For nearly 50 years, there was a chance Minnesota's capital city would not be St. Paul, and instead the State Capitol would be sited on 6.39 acres of land located in central Kandiyohi County. Capitol Hill overlooks Lake Kasota and Minnetaga Lake.

A historical marker, located on Kandiyohi County Road 134, sits on what may have been the site of the State Capitol of Minnesota, if only things had worked out differently. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

According to the sign, commissions under Govs. Henry Sibley and Alexander Ramsey both recommended the Capitol be located in Kandiyohi County. However, the Legislature did not approve it either time.

The issue was brought back up in 1869, when the Legislature approved the reports but not Gov. William Marshall. The decision was then put off indefinitely.

Kandiyohi County fought for years to move the State Capitol to Kandiyohi County, but the battle was officially lost in 1901, when the state sold the land.

The above are just a handful of the historic signs placed throughout the county. Some of the signs can be difficult to find among the miles and miles of country roads, farm fields, towns and water ways. Some are also located in areas where traffic, both vehicle and pedestrian, can be heavy, so history travelers need to be aware of their surroundings.

The nature and scenery of Kandiyohi County also has a chance to shine while searching for the many historical markers in the county. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

These markers not only take searchers on a road trip of the county's more than 150 years of history. They also open up the county in a way people might not have experienced before. Residents and visitors can also get up close to the varied and beautiful natural scenery of the area, while learning about its just as varied history.