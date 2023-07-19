Creator Collective aims to empower artists and art lovers with pop-up art gallery in Willmar

WILLMAR — As an artist herself, Jessi Bonnema, of Willmar, knows how scary it can be to put one's creations on public display.

For many artists, their art is a piece of themselves, a glance at their soul, and showing that to strangers can be a bit uncomfortable. However, Bonnema also knows how empowering it can be for an artist to step into the public gaze.

"I know the feeling of someone looking at your work and saying 'wow, I love that, that is so cool,'" Bonnema said. "It makes you feel appreciated. I spent so many hours doing this and someone is recognizing that and telling me what I did is worth it."

This is why she decided to create Creator Collective , a pop-up art gallery that, for one evening in Willmar, will bring artists of all mediums and talents together to show and share their work to the masses.

For many of the artists participating in the event, it will be their first public show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bregel will be one of 20 artists displaying their work at Creator Collective. Contributed / Michael Bregel

"It is really special to me, that I can provide them an opportunity," Bonnema said. "I am so excited for them. This is the first time they are showing the world what they make. I've been trying to give them the confidence to do that, to take themselves more seriously in that way."

Twenty artists will be on display from 3 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the RedStar Creative office at 103 15th Ave. N.W. in Willmar. Tickets are $10 per person, and can be purchased at the door or online on eventbrite.com . The entry fee includes two drink vouchers.

Hannah Batres, a tattoo artist, will be creating flash tattoos at Creative Collective. Contributed / Hannah Batres

"I want them to see a tons of cool stuff, have fun and socialize and meet people," Bonnema said.

Visitors will see paintings, pottery, drawings, photography, video games, short films and a disc jockey that performs on vinyl records. Those wanting to get a permanent reminder of their time at Creator Collective can even get a tattoo.

"She'll be doing flash tattoos of her artwork," Bonnema said. "It's the real deal."

Carissa Marsh will be displaying her work at Creator Collective on July 22. Contributed / Carissa Marsh

Bonnema also plans to set up a community painting at the event, to allow gallery visitors a chance to be part of the wider artistic expression of the night. Once completed, Bonnema hopes to showcase the mural at the RedStar office.

"I'm doing pretty much a giant color by number," Bonnema said. "It can be an interactive piece that people can make art while they are here."

With Creator Collective, Bonnema does not just want to provide artists a space and chance to show and sell their work. She also wants to introduce the public to these interesting and talented artists and the work they create.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukas Hillenbrand will be one of 20 artists on display at Creator Collective. Contributed / Lukas Hillenbrand

"I want them to realize, that even though this might be a small, rural town, it is filled with people that make stuff and do stuff. It is full of artists," Bonnema said. "I want them to realize this is a really good community."

Bonnema has been an artist for practically her entire life, having painted and drawn as a child. She understands how important art can be to a person. A makeup and hair artist, who has done work in the Twin Cities for events such as Fashion Week Minnesota and for professional photographers, Bonnema has also started putting on events as part of her business, Jessi B Artistry . She also paints and is an early childhood teacher.

The idea for the pop-up art gallery is one that has been percolating in Bonnema's mind for a few years now. Creator Collective will be her first experience bringing creators together for one night of art.

"The whole motto for my business is empowering people through art," Bonnema said. "That is what I want to do."

Bonnema is excited for Creator Collective to finally be realized. She wants the artists taking part to not only obtain the public recognition they deserve, but also find a network and community of other artists. She also wants the public to experience the variety and beauty of the art this community has to offer.

"Everyone has such a unique style that is in the show. There is everything — from nature photographers to super abstract, colorful, crazy stuff," Bonnema said.