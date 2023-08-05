Denny Baker looks back on 50 years of the Kandiyohi County Fair

WILLMAR — Denny Baker was never a fair kid growing up, never having joined the 4-H, FFA or exhibiting his wares hoping to win a ribbon. So it might seem a bit unexpected that he would one day serve 50 years on the Kandiyohi County Fair Board, including 15 years as president, as well as 14 years on the Minnesota State Fair Board of Managers. During that time Baker has become well-versed in almost everything that makes a county (or state) fair special.

"I've been involved in all aspects of the fair," Baker said. "I'm just a guy that got an interest in fair and went to serve it."

It all started in the fall of 1973 when Maggie Schwingler, the very determined Kandiyohi County Fair Board secretary, walked into the office of Baker Publishing. At the time, Baker's business had been doing some printing work for the fair and he asked if there was any more he could do.

"She came into my office in Atwater, she said 'You are now on the board of managers. Will you accept?' I said yes I would. That began my career," Baker said. "For the next 50 years, it was all fair."

But like all good things, Baker's time on the fair board is coming to an end. His plan is for the 2023 Kandiyohi County Fair to be his last as a board member.

"I enjoyed the fair, I enjoyed the process, I enjoyed the board members," Baker said. "I just enjoyed the fair."

Baker's wife, Corinne, said Baker has always loved the business of the fair, but also the people and the opportunity to make it better.

"He is a dreamer," Corinne said. "How can we improve, what can we do better, how can we fix that."

Denny Baker poses for a portrait on the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Baker will be stepping down from the fair board this year following 50 years of service. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Through the ups and downs

Over his years on the County Fair Board, Baker has helped direct the fair through ups and downs — from maintaining and repairing existing buildings and constructing new barns, to good and bad weather and good or bad attendance years and even talks of moving the fairgrounds. There have been 50 years of grandstand entertainment and car races, livestock shows, 4-H projects, carnival rides and games and awarding ribbons for the best quilt, cookie, pumpkin and photo.

"The Kandiyohi County Fair has been progressive, I feel. We do different things, we try different things," Baker said. "Our county fair has grown rather well."

Some of the biggest projects that took place at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, located on a peninsula jutting out into Foot Lake in northwest Willmar, during Baker's time on the fair board include the 4-H judging arena in 1981-1982, a new grandstand and race track improvements in 1984 and the opening of the dairy barn along with two new cattle and horse barns in 1991.

"We took out a loan for $100,000 to build the barns," Baker said. "We had a 10-year note and we paid it off early from the proceeds of the fair."

One of the last projects during Baker's tenure is the improvements to the east entrance of the fairgrounds this year, including additional parking, vendor area, storm water ponds and a paved road and sidewalk replacing the infamous gravel hill.

"This has been a desire of not only myself, but some of the other older members, to do these improvements," Baker said, with the goal to do even more upgrades over the next several years.

The hope had been to have the east entrance project completed by this year's fair, but paving the road will have to wait until spring due to some unforeseen state permitting issues. The good news is the gravel hill into the fairgrounds has been improved.

"It is not as steep," Baker said.

Baker is especially proud of the relationship the fair has made with its carnival operator, Midwest Carnival Shows. In an age when there are fewer and fewer carnivals available to hire, having one you can trust is so important, because what is a county fair without its midway rides and games?

"They are a great group of people," Baker said. "We are very fortunate."

Denny Baker stands in front of the rabbits and poultry barn at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Beyond local recognition

Baker also represented the Kandiyohi County Fair at a regional and state level for many years.

In 1992, he was elected to the Minnesota Federation of County Fair Boards, a nonprofit that promotes the county and district fairs held across the state. Baker served as director of District 7 made up of 19 counties, which, along with Kandiyohi County, includes Renville, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Lac qui Parle counties in the surrounding area.

In 1998, Baker ran and was elected to represent District 7 on the Minnesota State Fair Board of Managers, which runs the Minnesota State Fair. He served 14 years on that board. He was president for 2010 and 2011. Baker is the second Kandiyohi Fair Board member to serve on the state board.

"Little did I know when I became a board member of the Kandiyohi County Fair that I would achieve being on the Minnesota State Fair Board," Baker said.

Denny Baker, right, served as president of the 2010 and 2011 Minnesota State Fair. He served on the fair board for 14 years. Baker is pictured his wife, Corrine, on the opening day of the 2010 fair. Carolyn Lange / West Central Tribune file photo

Baker, who was also the mayor of Spicer from 2009 to 2022, wouldn't have been able to achieve any of it, or put some much time and energy into the county and state fair, without the help of many people.

First, he credits his family, including wife, Corinne, and their three children. Corrine and son Craig helped keep the family business, which at one point included five local newspapers, afloat while Baker served both the county and state boards. Over the years, the county fair almost became a way of life for the family.

"Our kids grew up through the fair," Baker said, including working at the fair. "Fair became family, a fun thing for us."

Then there are the many other fair volunteers, from those helping in the barns to the various Kandiyohi County Board members throughout the years. They all put so much into the fair, making it a success. Baker has enjoyed working with them throughout the years.

"They enjoy it, they love seeing it, they love putting it on," Baker said.

While there have been changes over the last 50 years at the Kandiyohi County Fair, what hasn't really changed is how the public feels about their fair.

It remains a showcase of the county, where people can see who grew the largest tomato, or marvel at intricate needlework and support area youth who are showing their livestock, all while also partaking in traditional fair delicacies such as corn dogs, cheese curds and mini donuts. It is also a great place to spend time with friends and family or perhaps meet that special someone.

"People generally are very proud of their fair," Baker said.

For Baker, it has been 50 years of fair fun. There are people who are hoping Baker might change his mind and at least stay on the board until the recent improvement project is done. But, as of now, Baker is sticking to his plan to retire. He will look back on his time fondly and will always be a fan of the fair.

"People love fairs," Baker said. "Being a fair board member has been a continual enjoyment."