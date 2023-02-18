99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club set to wow with annual show

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club show in Willmar will feature current club members and special guest Ryan Bradley.

Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club 021423 001.jpg
Sloan Stahnke practices for the upcoming Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club annual show during an evening practice at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
February 18, 2023

WILLMAR — Students, alumni and special guests of the Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club are getting ready to show off their stuff at the club's annual show.

This year's theme, "Skate My Name," will have approximately 49 skaters of various ages from across the Willmar Lakes Area gliding across the ice to tunes such as "Valarie," "Jolene" and "Louie, Louie."

"Our songs are name-themed," said club president Megan Beaver. "Lots of good hits."

Show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Willmar Civic Center. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and children under the age of 3 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online, with a link available on the club's website.

Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club 021423 002.jpg
Mackenna Burnett glides around the ice while rehearsing for the upcoming Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club Annual Show during an evening practice at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"We are just really excited," Beaver said.

Preparations for the annual show started back in the fall with choosing costumes and music. The skaters started rehearsal in January, and will have been hard at work for about six weeks learning all the routines.

This year, students from 4 years old to 60 will be participating in the production, taking part in group numbers, duos and cameo performances. There will be one solo performance by 17-year-old Jaycie Coleman from New London-Spicer Schools. She just passed the pre-juvenile level and met the requirements to have her own solo at the show.

There will also be a number featuring Diamond Edge alumni, a dance the group of skaters will only have learned the Friday before opening night. The dads of students will also take to the ice, in what may be the last solely-dads number the club does. Beaver said Diamond Edge wants to be more inclusive, and is looking into other ways parents/guardians of students can be involved in upcoming shows, without restricting the performance to those identifying as dads.

Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club 021423 003.jpg
Jaycie Coleman soars through the air while practicing for the upcoming Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club annual show during an evening practice at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Every year, Diamond Edge invites a high-level figure skater to entertain the crowd, and this year is no different.

Ryan Bradley, the 2011 U.S. National Champion, 2008 Skate Canada International silver medalist and a three-time collegiate champion, will perform.

This year is Diamond Edge's 23rd year.

The club continues to offer skating lessons for all ages. All students start with the Learn to Skate program, which teaches new skaters both beginning basic skating and hockey skating skills. The club also offers advanced figure skating lessons for all levels.

The annual show is the club's main fundraiser for the year. Funds earned go back into the program.

"Those funds allow us to keep our ice prices down, allow for scholarship programs and make sure we are teaching at a quality level," Beaver said.

Diamond Edge invites the public to attend this year's show and cheer on the skaters who have been working hard to put together an exciting performance.

Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club 021423 006.jpg
Maggie Burnett glides across the ice while working on a technique during a practice for the upcoming Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club annual show during an evening practice at the Willmar Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


