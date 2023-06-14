First-time Studio Hop artist Don Houseman sees beauty and art all around

WILLMAR — Visitors to the home of artist Don Houseman , 504 23rd St. S.E., in Willmar, over Studio Hop weekend will need to ignore the 'street closed' signs that will be up, seemingly to block the route to Studio 3 on the lineup of studios taking part in this year's event.

While 23rd Street Southeast is set for construction this summer, Houseman said Willmar Public Works told him that work on the street isn't set to begin until after Studio Hop on June 16 and 17. The signs will be up, but people will still be able to get down the street to see all the artwork Houseman will have on display and to sell in a tent on his front lawn.

"They'll be able to pull into my driveway, park on the street," Houseman assured. There will be Studio Hop signs pointing the way as well.

Don Houseman talks about art at his Willmar home, in front of pieces both by him and other artists he knows. Houseman is participating in Studio Hop for the first time this year. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

This will be the first year Houseman, who moved to Willmar in 2021, will be participating in the annual artist showcase put on by the Willmar Area Arts Council . But, it won't be the first time he has shown his art in Willmar. Houseman brought his paintings and wood and linoleum block prints to Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! several times. He has also been displaying his work at LuLu Beans Coffee Shop since last year. His newest show, "Trees," is on display now.

Houseman was born and raised in Mantorville in southeast Minnesota. It was there his love and talent for art first bloomed. From his earliest school days, he loved painting and drawing more than other subjects, desperate for art classes in a time when such classes were few and far between.

"I thrived when I was a little kid. In an interview with my mom, the teacher said Don has to learn to share the easel."

Art education wasn't a requirement for Minnesota schools until 1966, when Houseman was attending Kasson-Mantorville High School. He remembered watching the art classes through the classroom door's window until he was finally able to take it himself.

When he enrolled at Concordia College, initially majoring in political science and playing basketball, he took another art class, at the urging of his high school teacher, Marylin Fredrickson. Houseman said Fredrickson considered him her first jock success, as in keeping an athlete interested and involved in art.

She is still teaching art at Kasson-Mantorville and has invited Houseman back to speak to many of her art classes.

"I've got a lot of women who changed my life and she was one of them," Houseman said. He would eventually change his major to art and education.

Hanging from an easel in Don Houseman's art studio is an apron full of paintbrushes waiting to be used. Houseman said he prefers to use acrylic paint. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Houseman graduated college in spring 1972 and a few months later he was settling into a new job at Blackduck High School in north central Minnesota as an art and history teacher. He would teach there for nearly 34 years, expanding the art program from just a few classes to offering several different courses in the high school such as photography, ceramics and painting, while also increase the offerings for the younger grades.

He would take his advanced students on trips to the Twin Cities to visit the various art museums, including the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, where students could stand in front of masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, Rembrandt and others. Several of Houseman's students have gone on to successful careers in the arts themselves.

"The trips were very important," Houseman said. "Kids would always mention those were pivotal for them."

The one thing Houseman didn't have a lot of time for while teaching was his own art. He would finally get that opportunity in 2006 when he retired from teaching and could focus on cultivating the artist in himself instead of his students. His favorite mediums are acrylic paints and wood/linoleum block printings.

"I like to work quick and acrylic loves that," Houseman said.

His favorite motif for his paintings is both common but increasingly disappearing from the landscape he paints.

"My favorite subject is the great American barn and I still do it," Houseman said. "I've painted over 200 barns."

Barns were a common sight during Houseman's childhood. He spent many hours in barn lofts, either filling them with hay or playing basketball in them. When he views and paints a barn, he sees both the lives that depended on those barns and now the death of those buildings and the way of life they symbolize, that of the small family farm with a barn full of crops and animals which rely on each other to keep going.

It was a noble way of life, as are the remaining barns dotting the landscape. And that is what Houseman calls his series of barn paintings, "Barns are Noble".

Houseman has painted more than 200 barn paintings over the years, including this one, "Mosaic Madness," that won the People's Choice award at the Barn Theatre last year. Contributed

Houseman has painted other subject matter, including works influenced by Native American culture. Probably his most famous work is called "Call of Arms" and was commissioned by the Friends of Wasioja, a Civil War re-enactment group which holds annual events at the Wasioja Recruiting Station. The piece commemorated the 150th anniversary of the start of the war in 2011.

His wood or linoleum block prints, which are created first by carving a stamp from a thin piece of wood or linoleum, covering the stamp with ink and then pressing the paper against it, are usually nature-inspired. Houseman's basement studio at home has examples of his block printing hanging on the wall, including loons and trees.

"Even though they are a print, they are made from a process that is hand done," and the finishing work, such as any painting, can be unique to each piece, Houseman said.

In addition to painting, Houseman also does wood and linoleum block prints. He carves his own blocks which he then uses to make the prints. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Houseman has also tried his hand at another art form — being a children's author. He has written and illustrated four books for children over the years. The first three are about a group of barnyard animals, called Harvey's Friends, all named after Houseman's relatives.

"I wanted my grandkids to know their great-great-grandparents' names," Houseman said.

He said the idea started as just a lark and came to him one cold winter's night. That lark soon turned into several years of book writing, illustrating and self-publishing. He also wrote a book called "Grandma, How Should I Eat a Pickle?" inspired by an offhand comment from one of his young granddaughters.

Artist and children's author Don Houseman looks through his first book, "How Harvey and His Friends Save the Barn," while the original artwork hangs on the wall in front of him. Houseman ended up writing, illustrating and publishing four children's books. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"I was remembering my grandfather who would tell me stories, include me in the story, make things up," Houseman said, and he decided to do the same for his grandchildren.

Houseman is looking forward to Studio Hop, as it is a dedicated art event that brings together a large crowd of art lovers and directs them to various artists and their work. While Houseman's art has been seen in and around the Willmar Lakes Area, for many he might be a brand-new artist to meet, talk to and perhaps buy a piece from. Houseman said just talking to an artist about their work is one of the biggest compliments an artist can receive.

"It is an endorsement, it is a verification of what you are doing," Houseman said.

Studio Hop also gives people a chance to purchase original, one-of-a-kind pieces of art. While Houseman does make prints of some of his work, he much prefers selling originals to people, because he feels like it is just a better overall experience.

"It is a connection" between the artist and buyer that is missing when someone just buys a print, Houseman said.