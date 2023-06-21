Friends of the Willmar Public Library come together for Wisdom and Wine

WILLMAR — Bibliophiles gathered June 8 at the Willmar Conference Center for an enlightening evening of books, authors and wine — not to mention a tasty spread of crackers, cheese and petit fours. The event, Wisdom and Wine, is an annual fundraiser held by the Friends of the Willmar Public Library; it brings not only book lovers but also book writers together.

"It is good work as well as a good time we are doing tonight," said master of ceremonies for the third such event, Gwen Krebsbach.

The three authors who spoke at the well-attended event were Matt Goldman, Marcie Rendon and Steve Rushin, all authors raised in Minnesota. Both Goldman and Rendon are successful mystery and crime novel writers, while Rushin has written both memoirs and sports books.

A large crowd of book lovers and members of the Friends of the Willmar Public Library gathered for a fun evening June 8, 2023, at the Wisdom and Wine fundraiser. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"Night of wine, snacks, desserts, three great authors and their books. Can this get any more fun?" Krebsbach said.

Each of the authors spoke about their experiences as writers and their books. As one would expect, all three love both books and writers. Rushin remembers his mother getting a library card for each of her children.

"I was the one kid for whom it took," Rushin said. "I have nothing but affection for the library and libraries. Being a reader, having that library card, made me a writer."

The authors shared their interesting backstories on how they became published authors, each one very different from the other. Marcie Rendon is a member of the White Earth Nation, located north of Detroit Lakes. She first had a career working in the Native American prison, youth adolescent sexual assault and inpatient sexual addiction programs, though she always had a love of reading and writing.

"No one told me, as a Native woman, I could grow up to be a writer," Rendon said.

Marcie Rendon meets with attendees of the Wisdom and Wine event on June 8, 2023. Rendon spoke about her writing journey and signed copies of her books. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

When major changes came to her job, Rendon decided to take a year off and try her hand at writing full time. It was a challenge at first, but she eventually created the Cash Blackbear Mystery series, based around the Red River Valley where Rendon grew up.

While Rendon is a Native American writer, when she first started her Cash Blackbear books, she really just wanted to write a successful mystery series that grabbed and entertained people. However, as the stories developed, based in the 1970s, Rendon was also able to shine a light on painful issues that Native American families and communities faced then and still face now.

"The deep issues being taking Native children and putting them in non-native homes, the boarding school issue, the missing and murder of Indian women," Rendon said.

Matt Goldman also decided to try his hand at crime novel writing once his primary career — comedy series writer — started to transform in a way of which he wasn't a fan. Goldman, who lives in Minneapolis, has written for such shows as "Seinfeld," "Ellen" and "The New Adventures of Old Christine." But, when show producers and creators wanted a more slick and cool form of comedy, Goldman said he started to lose interest in the genre.

"Comedy is really not a cool thing. We love them because they have some of the same human faults we do," Goldman said. In his mind, the newer type of comedy was losing that humanity.

One of the most common questions Goldman said he is asked is how he went from writing sitcoms to crime books. His answer caused the crowd at Wine and Wisdom to roar with laughter.

"If you are as introverted as I am and you spend 60, 70, 80 hours a week in a room full of writers who are pitching jokes at you all day and you do that for 30 years, you think about killing some people," Goldman said.

Minneapolis-based mystery book writer Matt Goldman said he likes the genre because the crime helps move the story along, leaving time for the characters to just be human. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Goldman also began reading the crime and mystery genre. He liked the way the crime helped move the story along, like an engine, allowing characters to just be human and not always having to be used as plot device.

It was during the winter of 2015, when he was between television gigs, he decided to try his hand at writing his own mystery novel. Over three months he wrote "Gone to Dust," the first of four Nils Shapiro mysteries he has written, all based in Minnesota or around characters from the state. He has since written two standalone books — with two more on the way — and has been on the New York Times bestsellers list.

"I was always a big reader, I've always dreamed of writing books," Goldman said.

Sports journalist and author Steve Rushin visits with people at the end of Wisdom and Wine on June 8, 2023. He is in the process of writing his third book about his life. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Sports journalist Steve Rushin too always dreamed of writing, but not necessarily books. Instead he dreamed of being a journalist, like many of the main characters found on television and in the movies he watched as a kid.

"The '70s were a great era of journalists on TV. I got it into my head as an 8-year-old, I'd have a fedora with a press card in the hat band and breaking stories," Rushin said, who was raised in Bloomington.

The dream changed as Rushin got older and a love for baseball and other sports grew. Rushin would write stories about games he had played in or watched, typing them out on an old typewriter in the basement of his childhood home, with the notion he would one day write for Sports Illustrated.

Not too many years later, in late October 1991, Rushin was again in the basement of his childhood home, typing away at the same table he wrote at as a child, putting together the Sports Illustrated cover story on the Minnesota Twins 1991 World Series victory as a senior writer for the publication.

"I knew then, as I was writing it, dreams can come true," Rushin said.

Rushin has also written a few sports books, a novel and two books about his childhood and teenage years. He is currently writing a third memoir, this time covering his career, marriage to basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and becoming a father.

"This was never intended as a trilogy but I felt like I had to finish the thought," Rushin said.

Wisdom and Wine attendees browse the books by the three authors who spoke at the event on June 8, 2023, in Willmar. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Following the presentations, the featured authors were available to sign copies of their books and chat with attendees.

Wisdom and Wine was started in 2019, which melds an authors event along with fundraising including a silent auction and raffle. Last year's event raised $6,000 for the library and, with a sold-out 2023 soiree, the plan is to be able to donate again this year.

"It does help the librarians with the programming they do," said Friends of the Willmar Public Library member Jeni Ritz.

In addition to the books and wine, Wisdom and Wne event attendees tucked into plates of crackers, cheese and platters of petit fours. The Friends of the Willmar Public Library put on the annual fundraiser. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune