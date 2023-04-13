99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published April 12, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Wild Art" works by Bradley Donner; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. April 22; open weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; “Opposites in Harmony,” abstract paintings by Olga Krasovska. The Emerging Artist Gallery exhibit is “The Life of Barns” by Sharla Bengtson; artists' reception 7 p.m. April 13.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: More experienced Cards are ready to take a step up
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
041322.S.WCT.NLS softball Sydney Feist RaeAnn Holmquist.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: NLS aims for big improvements in 2023
April 12, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne