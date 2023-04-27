99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery exhibits published April 26, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, May 1-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; watercolor and color pencil works by Bonnie Lipinski Smith; artist reception 1-3 p.m. April 20.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; “Opposites in Harmony,” abstract paintings by Olga Krasovska. The Emerging Artist Gallery exhibit is “The Life of Barns” by Sharla Bengtson.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

