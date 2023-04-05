50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published April 5, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Wild Art" works by Bradley Donner; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. April 22; open weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; “Opposites in Harmony,” abstract paintings by Olga Krasovska. The Emerging Artist Gallery exhibit is “The Life of Barns” by Sharla Bengtson; artists' reception 7 p.m. April 13.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

UM-Morris

Morris, through April 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; annual Washi Tape pop-up exhibit.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
ukulele-orchestra-of-great-britain-1_photo-allison-burke_41138845055_o.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Brits and their ukuleles are coming to Saint Benedict's Escher Auditorium
April 04, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 29, 2023
April 03, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Skatin Place 032423 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Skatin' Place in St. Cloud continues to provide plenty of family fun for all generations
April 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
LondonLargeHeadShot2017.jpg
Sports
Bowling: Third time's the charm for former Willmar man
April 04, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A groundskeeper adjusts the tarp covering the infield the day before the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 7, 2021.
Pro
Twins’ home opener at Target Field postponed until Friday
April 04, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet
April 04, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott