Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published Aug. 30, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; "A Melding of Art vs. Design," by Jamie Kalvestran. Emerging Artist Gallery is "Chasing Monsters," sculpture and prints by Talon Cavender-Wilson and Anya Kalk.

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, through Sept. 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "From Here to There and Everywhere in Between" by Mary Buckmiller, an exhibit of on-scene landscape paintings.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre; works by 52 members of "Quilters Along the Yellowstone Trail."

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "The Verdant Muse: Exploring the Bond Between Art and Nature," contemporary art by Jennifer Stano and ceramics by Lisa S. Truax.

WEAC

Willmar, through September, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; "Art Teachers Art," featuring work by area art teachers both current and retired.

