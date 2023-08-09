Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gallery exhibits published Aug. 9, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 AM

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre; works by Kate Ryan, clients of Adult Clients Training Services and MBW Day Program.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. "Abstract Elementals: A Prairie Wetland Portrait Series Printed on Handmade Paper," by Jason Frank.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; "A Melding of Art vs. Design," by Jamie Kalvestran. Emerging Artist Gallery is "Chasing Monsters," sculpture and prints by Talon Cavender-Wilson and Anya Kalk. Artists' reception 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, through Sept. 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "From Here to There and Everywhere in Between" by Mary Buckmiller, an exhibit of on-scene landscape paintings.

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, Aug. 16 through Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "The Verdant Muse: Exploring the Bond Between Art and Nature," contemporary art by Jennifer Stano and ceramics by Lisa S. Truax. Artists' reception 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

WEAC

Willmar, through September, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; "Art Teachers Art," featuring work by area art teachers both current and retired.

