99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published Feb. 22, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 23, 2023 11:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, February through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public Schools students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, weekends and evenings by appointment, call 320-365-1011, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, 640 Dogwood Ave.; "Mystical Mandala” by Celeste Suter, hand-spun yarns, hand knits, hand-dyed accessories and mixed fiber arts.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; masked portraits by Krystl Louwagie and paintings by Corina Kells.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. Laura Deleski exhibit “Life is a story.” She received a SMAC Emerging Artist grant to expand her art by designing an original piece which merges both quilting and genealogy together into one piece about 40-by-60 inches in size. The exhibit will include works from several mediums.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through Feb. 25, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Just Wondering,” mixed media by Scott Murphy and Elain Rutherford.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through March 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Maker,” acrylic paintings by Erik Benson.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
FILE PHOTO: Tom Sizemore at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
National
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies after brain aneurysm
March 05, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  By Christi Carras and Emily St. Martin / Los Angeles Times
GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published March 1, 2023
March 02, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown