Gallery exhibits published July 19, 2023

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through July 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; "Letters to the Lost," mixed media by Dani Prados. Emerging Artist Gallery is "Men of Dust," chalk art by Ariana Streblow. Artists' reception 7 p.m. July 13.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through July 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; "The Second Coming of Kahmanns," letterpress exhibition by Andy Kahmann of A to Z Letterpress Printing. Book signing and artists' reception July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

WEAC

Willmar, through July, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Carter Bastin.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through July, during business hours; Don Housemanโ€™s exhibit โ€œTrees,โ€ images of trees in multiple mediums based on the poem by Alfred Joyce Kilmer of the same title.

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "The Shouted Secrets of Feathers and Fur," mixed media work by Layl McDill. Make-and-take workshop 4 to 6 p.m. July 27, artist reception from 6 to 7:30.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. "Abstract Elementals: A Prairie Wetland Portrait Series Printed on Handmade Paper," by Jason Frank. Virtual artist talk via Zoom Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.; please email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the link.

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, July 22 through Sept. 2, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "From Here to There and Everywhere in Between" by Mary Buckmiller, an exhibit of on-scene landscape paintings. Artist reception 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 22.