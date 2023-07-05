Gallery exhibits published July 5, 2023

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, through July 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "Small Works — Abstract Art" by M E Fuller, a solo art exhibit of small abstract paintings on canvas and paper.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through July 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; "Letters to the Lost," mixed media by Dani Prados. Emerging Artist Gallery is "Men of Dust," chalk art by Ariana Streblow. Artists' reception 7 p.m. July 13.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through July 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; "The Second Coming of Kahmanns," letterpress exhibition by Andy Kahmann of A to Z Letterpress Printing. Book signing and artists' reception July 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.

WEAC

Willmar, through July, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Carter Bastin.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through July, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Trees,” images of trees in multiple mediums based on the poem by Alfred Joyce Kilmer of the same title.

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "The Shouted Secrets of Feathers and Fur," mixed media work by Layl McDill. Make-and-take workshop 4 to 6 p.m. July 27, artist reception from 6 to 7:30.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, July 6 through Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. "Abstract Elementals: A Prairie Wetland Portrait Series Printed on Handmade Paper," by Jason Frank. Artist reception July 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. Virtual artist talk via Zoom Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.; please email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the link.