Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published June 14, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through June 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; "at the heart of things," works by Adam and Jessica Preuss, mixed media and photography exhibition.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through June 23, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Let My Prayer Rise Up” by John Knife Sterner.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through June 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; works by Kyle Vincent Terry. Emerging Artist Gallery is multimedia work by Yoland Cisneros and Alyssa Moe.

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, through July 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "Small Works — Abstract Art" by M E Fuller, a solo art exhibit of small abstract paintings on canvas and paper.

WEAC

Willmar, through July, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Carter Bastin.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through July, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Trees,” images of trees in multiple mediums based on the poem by Alfred Joyce Kilmer of the same title.

