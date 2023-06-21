Gallery exhibits published June 21, 2023

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through June 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; "at the heart of things," works by Adam and Jessica Preuss, mixed media and photography exhibition.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through June 23, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Let My Prayer Rise Up” by John Knife Sterner.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through June 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; works by Kyle Vincent Terry. Emerging Artist Gallery is multimedia work by Yoland Cisneros and Alyssa Moe.

The Smallest Art Gallery

Ortonville, through July 15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, 118 2nd St. NW; "Small Works — Abstract Art" by M E Fuller, a solo art exhibit of small abstract paintings on canvas and paper.

WEAC

Willmar, through July, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Carter Bastin.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through July, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Trees,” images of trees in multiple mediums based on the poem by Alfred Joyce Kilmer of the same title.

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "The Shouted Secrets of Feathers and Fur," mixed media work by Layl McDill. Make-and-take workshop 4 to 6 p.m. July 27, artist reception from 6 to 7:30.