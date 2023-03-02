Gallery exhibits published March 1, 2023

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public Schools students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, March 6-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Eulogies" photography by Justin Beck; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. March 18. "Eulogies " is a photographic essay on the desertion of greater Minnesota's small towns and farmsteads.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; various works by Yellow Medicine East students. Artists' reception March 9 at 7 p.m.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, March 9-April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. Ceramicists Molly and Andrew Rivera of Hutchinson; artist in-person reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 9, virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

UM-Morris

Morris, March 2-23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m Saturday, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; 2023 annual juried student exhibit. Artists' reception 7 p.m. March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through March 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Maker” acrylic paintings by Erik Benson.