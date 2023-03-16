6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published March 15, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, March 6-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Eulogies" photography by Justin Beck; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. March 18. "Eulogies " is a photographic essay on the desertion of greater Minnesota's small towns and farmsteads.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; various works by Yellow Medicine East students.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

UM-Morris

Morris, through March 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; “Level Up” the 2023 annual juried student exhibit. It features more than 70 works from 32 students from both major and non-major courses, showcasing a wide variety of processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through March 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Maker” acrylic paintings by Erik Benson.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published March 15, 2023
March 16, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published March 15, 2023
March 16, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland, 10, reacts after the Blackjacks were called for a foul in the Section 3A championship against R-T-R on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Boys basketball: R-T-R Knights win the big one over Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 15, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Second half dooms NLS Wildcats
March 15, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott