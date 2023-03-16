Gallery exhibits published March 15, 2023

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, March 6-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Eulogies" photography by Justin Beck; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. March 18. "Eulogies " is a photographic essay on the desertion of greater Minnesota's small towns and farmsteads.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; various works by Yellow Medicine East students.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

UM-Morris

Morris, through March 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; “Level Up” the 2023 annual juried student exhibit. It features more than 70 works from 32 students from both major and non-major courses, showcasing a wide variety of processes.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through March 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Maker” acrylic paintings by Erik Benson.