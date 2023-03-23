99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Gallery exhibits published March 22, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public Schools students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, March 6-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Eulogies" photography by Justin Beck; "Eulogies " is a photographic essay on the desertion of greater Minnesota's small towns and farmsteads.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; various works by Yellow Medicine East students.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

UM-Morris

Morris, March 31-April 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; annual Washi Tape pop-up exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, April 1-May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Bralyn Steffensmeier 2-DSC_6702.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Karl-Anthony Towns is the hero in his return as Timberwolves top Atlanta
March 22, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Alex Kirilloff, Jorge Polanco to begin the season on injured list for the Twins
March 22, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press