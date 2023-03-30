99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery exhibits published March 29, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, April 4-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Wild Art" works by Bradley Donner; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. April 22; open weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232,.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, March 27-April 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; “Opposites in Harmony,” abstract paintings by Olga Krasovska. The Emerging Artist Gallery exhibit is “The Life of Barns” by Sharla Bengtson; artists' reception 7 p.m. April 13.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, April 1-May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

UM-Morris

Morris, March 31-April 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; annual Washi Tape pop-up exhibit.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, April 1-May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
