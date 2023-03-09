99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gallery exhibits published March 8, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

Donna Middleton
March 09, 2023 09:23 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, March 6-24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Cultural Centre in Bird Island, "Eulogies" photography by Justin Beck; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. March 18. "Eulogies " is a photographic essay on the desertion of greater Minnesota's small towns and farmsteads.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through March 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; Yellow Medicine East student art. Reception March 9, 7 p.m.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, March 9-April 28, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Marigolds and Thistle” by Hutchinson ceramicists Molly Rivera and Andrew Rivera; artist in-person reception 5 to 7 p.m. March 9, virtual reception 5:30 p.m. April 6, email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for the Zoom link to join.

UM-Morris

Morris, March 2-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts; “Level Up” the 2023 annual juried student exhibit. It features more than 70 works from 32 students from both major and non major courses and showcasing a wide variety of processes.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, March 13-May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through March 17, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Maker” acrylic paintings by Erik Benson.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
