Gallery exhibits published May 17, 2023

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Java River Cafe

Montevideo, through May, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday; "Mixed Styles," art by M E Fuller.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through May 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; watercolor and color pencil works by Bonnie Lipinski Smith; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. May 20.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; photography by Jessica Stolen-Jacobsen. Emerging Artist Gallery is "'66 Korea through a Kodak," by Jeremy Radke. Artists' reception 7 p.m. May 11.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "Envisioning the Landscape," a group show showcasing work by oil painter Mary Opatz Herges and photographer Tomas Alvarez.

SMAC gallery

Marshall, through June 23, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council art gallery, 509 West Main Street. “Let My Prayer Rise Up” by John Knife Sterner. Artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. May 11. Virtual artist talk via Zoom Thursday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.; please email SMAC staff at info@swmnarts.org for Zoom link.