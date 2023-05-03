Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gallery exhibits published May 3, 2023

Exhibits on display in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

WEAC

Willmar, through May, WEAC, 611 Fifth St. S.W., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and when the building is open for events; various works by Willmar Public School students.

Java River Cafe

Montevideo, through May, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday; "Mixed Styles," art by M E Fuller.

St. John’s University

Collegeville, through May 6, 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 p.m. on Thursday, St. John’s Art Center; “Senior Art Thesis” exhibition of mixed media works by seniors at CSB and SJU.

College of St. Benedict

St. Joseph, through May 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Gorecki Gallery, Benedicta Arts Center; “Muliebris: Femme Feminine Femininity” ceramics by The Color Network.

Cultural Centre

Bird Island, through May 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, weekends by appointment, call 229-220-4232, Cultural Centre in Bird Island; watercolor and color pencil works by Bonnie Lipinski Smith; artist reception 1 to 3 p.m. May 20.

K.K. Berge Gallery

Granite Falls, through May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or call 320-564-4039, K.K. Berge building, 807 Prentice St.; photography by Jessica Stolen-Jacobsen. Emerging Artist Gallery is "'66 Korea through a Kodak," by Jeremy Radke. Artists' reception 7 p.m. May 11.

Lulu Beans

Willmar, through May 31, during business hours; Don Houseman’s exhibit “Corn and Collages” is four different presentations of the same woodcut of a cob of corn, using different colors and framing. The show also includes four collages of varying topics.

Hutchinson Center for the Arts

Hutchinson, through June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; "Envisioning the Landscape," a group show showcasing work by oil painter Mary Opatz Herges and photographer Tomas Alvarez. Artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. May 5.

