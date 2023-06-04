99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Get ready to rendezvous for some old-fashioned fun in west central Minnesota

Threshing shows and old machinery are featured at Heritage Hill, Hanley Falls, Atwater and Forest City, with a Summer Rendezvous also taking place at the Forest City Stockade during the threshers show.

Vern Kuechle, from left, of Forest City visits with Dan Ruprecht, of Eden Valley during the Forest City Threshers show about the process of growing and harvesting tobacco in Minnesota. The Ruprecht family were historically big tobacco growers near Eden Valley. A representative from the Stearns County Historical Society once noted there is no other display similar to this in the state; it is the only tobacco display about growing tobacco in Minnesota.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:22 AM

Threshing shows and old machinery are featured at Heritage Hill, Hanley Falls, Atwater and Forest City, with a Summer Rendezvous also taking place at the Forest City Stockade during the Forest City Threshers show. Be sure and check websites or Facebook pages for current information closer to the events.

Heritage Hill

The Minnesota Valley Antique Farm Power and Machinery Association will have its annual show June 16-17. The tractor feature is “military-related machinery and equipment.” The Fairbanks-Morse engine line will also be featured. The Heritage Hill show site is four miles east of Montevideo on the corner of Minnesota Highway 7 and Chippewa County Road 7. More information can be found online at www.heritagehill.us and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/heritagehillshow

Hanley Falls

The Good Old Days & Pioneer Threshing Show will be Aug. 5-6 on the grounds of the Minnesota Machinery Museum in Hanley Falls. This year’s feature can be found on its Facebook page or its website at www.mnmachinerymuseum.com

Eric Doering, from left, and his sons Eddie, 3, Bridger, 10, and Ty, 6, watch a blacksmith work some metal during the 38th annual Forest City Stockade Summer Rendezvous in 2022.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Forest City

The Forest City Threshers show and Summer Rendezvous will be Aug. 19-20 at the Forest City Threshing grounds and the Forest City Stockade. The Summer Rendezvous is a reminder of how life was like back in 1862. You can tour historic buildings and enjoy different period-specific activities and food while checking out the goods offered by those participating in the rendezvous. The Forest City Threshers features old machinery as well as different historical buildings featuring the history of the community.

Admission to each of the events is $5 ages 12 and older. For more information, visit www.forestcitystockade.org and www.forestcitythresher.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Forest-City-Stockade and www.facebook.com/forestcitythreshers .

People feed wheat into a thresher while giving a demonstration to the public during the Atwater Threshing Days on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Atwater.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Atwater

Threshing Days will be Sept. 9-10 at the site on the east side of Atwater. Admission charged. Check the website at www.atwaterthreshingdays.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Threshing-Days for this year’s features.

