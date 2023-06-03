Kandi 6's Summer Vacation Movie Series offering an opportunity for all to enjoy the movies

WILLMAR — When the summer vacation heat and boredom take root, sometimes a visit to the movie theater can be just the ticket. But for some children and adults, watching a show at a movie theater can be an overwhelming experience.

This summer, the Golden Ticket Kandi 6 theater at Uptown Willmar is offering its annual Summer Vacation Movie Series, including sensory shows which are geared toward those who may have conditions such as autism or other mental health issues, or who are sensitive to loud noises and other stimulation. The overall goal of the sensory movies is to provide a movie theater experience for everyone.

"It is designed to create a safe and inclusive environment where every child can fully enjoy the magic of the film and get to enjoy the environment of actually coming to the movies," said Zach Leediker, general manager of Kandi 6.

Zach Leediker, general manager of Golden Ticket Kandi 6 at Uptown Willmar, is preparing for the start of the Summer Vacation Movie Series on June 5. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The Summer Vacation Movie Series begins June 5 and runs through Aug. 9 with showings every Monday and Wednesday. A regular showing will start at 10 a.m. in one auditorium while a sensory show will be offered at 10:30 a.m. in its own auditorium.

The sensory shows exhibit the same movies, but with a few simple changes that can make all the difference. For one, the house lights remain on, at a dimmed level. And two, the soundtracks for the film are turned down, so the sounds don't become too overwhelming for those watching.

"To minimize potential triggers," Leediker said. "It is a good experience."

This year's lineup for the Summer Vacation series starts with "The Land Before Time" on June 5 and 7 and continues with "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Sing 2," "Shrek 2," "Trolls: World Tour," "The Bad Guys," "Puss in Boots," "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Kung Fu Panda."

"A good variety from a range of years," including both classics and newer releases, Leediker said. "Lot of good ones I enjoyed as a kid."

The tickets are $1 apiece and can be purchased as part of a $5 combo that includes a kid-sized popcorn and drink. The schedule of movies can be found on Kandi 6's website or Facebook page . All 16 of Golden Ticket's theaters offer a Summer Vacation Movie Series, Leediker said.

Kandi 6 will be showing a variety of children's movies throughout the summer, including sensory shows. Contributed / Golden Ticket Cinemas

"It is nice being able to do this every year," Leediker said. "An opportunity to get more people out here, get an experience."

Both the 10 and 10:30 a.m. shows are marketed toward kids. It gives them a chance to enjoy a movie without having to worry about squirming to much, talking too loudly or just needing to stretch their legs. They are the perfect chance for parents to bring their young kids to a child-friendly movie or a fun field trip for day cares and summer groups.

"A lot of day cares love it," Leediker said. "It is a lot of fun."

That is not to say adults aren't also allowed to take part. Especially with the sensory shows, it provides a movie experience for adults with developmental disabilities or other conditions that make them sensitive to sensory overload. Leediker said there are a few local adult group homes that come to the shows as well. The shows are family-friendly and geared toward all ages.

The Golden Ticket Cinemas Kandi 6 at Uptown Willmar is also hoping to offer sensory showings of recent releases as time and space allow. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Golden Ticket Cinemas is hoping to start offering sensory showings of new releases as well at all of its theaters. Leediker said Kandi 6 has offered sensory showings of movies such as "Dungeons and Dragons" and "Mario" already this year. The challenge is that summer is prime blockbuster season, and with only six auditoriums, it can be hard to schedule a sensory showing of major new releases during normal show times in the later afternoon and evening.

"Call us, check local listings on the website," to see if a sensory show is available of a specific title, Leediker said.

Leediker is definitely looking forward to this year's Summer Movie Series and seeing the excitement on the faces of the smallest moviegoers.

"That is one of my favorite things about it, seeing the joy on the kids faces as they come in," Leediker said. "It might be their first movie, it might be their 100th. It is pretty fun to watch."