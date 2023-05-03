Karen Kaufenberg wins People's Choice award with photograph of Eagle Creek bridge
The winning photograph was submitted to the Willmar Area Arts Council's recent exhibit in conjunction with The Barn Theatre's production of "The Andrews Brothers."
WILLMAR — Karen Kaufenberg, of Spicer, is the winner of the People's Choice Award for the Willmar Area Arts Council's recent exhibit at The Barn Theatre.
The exhibit was titled "Connections," and ran in conjunction with The Barn's production of "The Andrews Brothers."
The public was invited to vote for their favorite work of art. Kaufenberg's photograph is titled "Eagle Creek Bridge."
ADVERTISEMENT