Karen Kaufenberg wins People's Choice award with photograph of Eagle Creek bridge

The winning photograph was submitted to the Willmar Area Arts Council's recent exhibit in conjunction with The Barn Theatre's production of "The Andrews Brothers."

050323.F.WCT.Showcase.BarnTheatrePeoplesChoice.jpg
Karen Kaufenberg, of Spicer, shot this photograph, "Eagle Creek Bridge," and submitted it to the Willmar Area Arts Council's "Connections" exhibit in April 2023 at The Barn Theatre.
Contributed / Karen Kaufenberg
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:11 AM

WILLMAR — Karen Kaufenberg, of Spicer, is the winner of the People's Choice Award for the Willmar Area Arts Council's recent exhibit at The Barn Theatre.

The exhibit was titled "Connections," and ran in conjunction with The Barn's production of "The Andrews Brothers."

The public was invited to vote for their favorite work of art. Kaufenberg's photograph is titled "Eagle Creek Bridge."

