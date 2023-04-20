Life Connections provides seniors with a show full of vendors, entertainment and camaraderie

WILLMAR — For its 22nd year, Life Connections will be taking over the Willmar Civic Center, providing seniors from the region a great place to meet up with friends and make connections with businesses and organizations geared toward their community.

Doors open at 8 a.m. April 21 to the general public. Attendees to the free event can begin the day with a hot breakfast from Chris Cakes Pancakes.

Tim Cook of Chris Cakes Catering out of Pocahontas, Iowa, flips a pancake to the plate of Jeff Asche during the Life Connections event at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 22, 2022. Chris Cakes will again be serving pancakes at the 2023 event. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Outstanding Senior Award will be given to Paul Hedin at 9:45 a.m.

KARE-11's Boyd Huppert, of Land of 10,000 Stories fame, will be the featured guest speaker at the event. He will take the stage at 10:30 a.m.

There will also be speakers at 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for fun and entertainment. The Kingery Family will fill the arena with music at 11:30 a.m. Visitors will be able to test their luck during a game of BINGO at 1:30 p.m. Closing out the event at 2 p.m. will be the Larry Olson Band, a well-known regional Polka group.

Members of the Kingery Family perform during the Life Connections event at the Willmar Civic Center on Friday, April 22, 2022. The musical group have been a staple at Life Connections for several years and will be performing at the 2023 event as well. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Throughout the day, vendors from various businesses and organizations will be on hand to speak with attendees. In past years, vendors have come from senior housing facilities, health care providers, financial institutions and nonprofits.

Life Connections is put on by the West Central Tribune, Southwest Initiative Foundation and St. Cloud Surgical Center.