Listen: Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein

A West Central Tribune Minute news summary podcast from Oct. 16, 2021.





ADVERTISEMENT



Hear about the following stories:

For more episodes, see West Central Tribune Minute .

The West Central Tribune Minute is a product of the FCC Podcast Network and is brought to you by the staff of the West Central Tribune . Find more news throughout the day at wctrib.com . Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

What are podcasts?

Simply put, podcasts are a modern take on radio with the luxury of being a bit more informal. From news and stories to investigative reports and interviews, podcasts offer a lot of variety for listeners beyond what may be available on local airwaves. Podcasts aren’t bound by time limits or hard breaks and are available to consumers on-demand, meaning you can listen to them whenever and wherever you want.

FCC Podcast Network

How can I start listening today?

You can view the FCC Podcast Network to see the latest podcast options and episodes. Selecting a podcast will provide you with links to listen to the podcast of your choice through Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. Simply subscribe to the podcast to get the latest episodes automatically sent to your computer or mobile device library for free.

ADVERTISEMENT