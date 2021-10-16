Listen: Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein
The West Central Tribune Minute summary podcast and other content is published on the WCT Minute podcast channel. Subscribe and listen to the West Central Tribune Minute at wctrib.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
A West Central Tribune Minute news summary podcast from Oct. 16, 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hear about the following stories:
Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein
As Minnesota looks for hospital relief, Gov. Tim Walz brings in National Guard help
Benson man to serve 10 years' probation in sex assault of minor, prison sentences stayed
For more episodes, see West Central Tribune Minute .
The West Central Tribune Minute is a product of the FCC Podcast Network and is brought to you by the staff of the West Central Tribune . Find more news throughout the day at wctrib.com . Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
What are podcasts?
Simply put, podcasts are a modern take on radio with the luxury of being a bit more informal. From news and stories to investigative reports and interviews, podcasts offer a lot of variety for listeners beyond what may be available on local airwaves. Podcasts aren’t bound by time limits or hard breaks and are available to consumers on-demand, meaning you can listen to them whenever and wherever you want.
How can I start listening today?
You can view the FCC Podcast Network to see the latest podcast options and episodes. Selecting a podcast will provide you with links to listen to the podcast of your choice through Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. Simply subscribe to the podcast to get the latest episodes automatically sent to your computer or mobile device library for free.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT