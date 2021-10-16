99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Listen: Puris ready to make 'Gnome Town' capital for plant-based protein

The West Central Tribune Minute summary podcast and other content is published on the WCT Minute podcast channel. Subscribe and listen to the West Central Tribune Minute at wctrib.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

IMG_2043.JPG
Beyond Burgers were on the menu as Puris hosted guests Oct. 13, 2021, for a startup ceremony for the new facility in Dawson, Minnesota. Puris is the major supplier of plant-based protein for Beyond Burgers. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
October 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM

A West Central Tribune Minute news summary podcast from Oct. 16, 2021.


ADVERTISEMENT


Hear about the following stories:

For more episodes, see West Central Tribune Minute .

The West Central Tribune Minute is a product of the FCC Podcast Network and is brought to you by the staff of the West Central Tribune . Find more news throughout the day at wctrib.com . Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

What are podcasts?

Simply put, podcasts are a modern take on radio with the luxury of being a bit more informal. From news and stories to investigative reports and interviews, podcasts offer a lot of variety for listeners beyond what may be available on local airwaves. Podcasts aren’t bound by time limits or hard breaks and are available to consumers on-demand, meaning you can listen to them whenever and wherever you want.

fcc-podcast-network-logo-3.png
FCC Podcast Network

How can I start listening today?

You can view the FCC Podcast Network to see the latest podcast options and episodes. Selecting a podcast will provide you with links to listen to the podcast of your choice through Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. Simply subscribe to the podcast to get the latest episodes automatically sent to your computer or mobile device library for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum Communications Podcast Network

West-Central-Tribune-Minute-1400x1400-Cub.jpg
West Central Tribune Minute logo

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SMAC calendar published March 22, 2023
March 23, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report