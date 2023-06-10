Marching bands to take over Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield next week

BENSON — Lovers of high school marching bands and their performances are in luck. Starting June 12, there will be three marching band parades over three days in three different west central Minnesota towns. Marching bands from across the state will be participating in the parades, to be judged on their performances while also sharing their skills and talents with the crowds lining the streets.

"I think it is really awesome to have these events. It gets the students together. They get to make music, put on a beautiful show that can be brought into the communities," said Bailey Benoit, co-director of the Litchfield Marching Dragons Band. "It is a really fun way to share this art that we make."

The marching will begin at 6 p.m. June 12 in Montevideo for the third annual Fiesta of Marching Bands. Litchfield will hold the fourth annual Parade of Bands at 6 p.m. June 13. The three days of marching band festivities concludes at 6:30 p.m. June 14 with the 36th Pioneerland Band Festival in Benson.

The Benson High School Marching Band performs in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson. The 2023 event will be the 36th annual festival and bring a dozen marching bands to the community. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

"That week is just packed with them," said Oliver Leafblad, director of the Montevideo High School Marching Band. And for those who haven't had their fill of marching bands, one of the largest parades, the Vikingland Band Festival in Alexandria, is scheduled for June 25.

Bands travel across the state during the first weeks of summer to compete in marching band parades, where judges award points for the performances. Unlike most parades, where the bands play throughout the route, during judged marching band parades, the bands perform at three specific spots along the route and are judged at one of them. Judges are looking at both the musical quality of each band plus their movements while performing. Each band has 100 yards and just over four minutes to perform their shows.

"What you do in that four minutes and 30 seconds is totally up to you," said Brock Duncan, director of the Benson High School Marching Band. While it can be a challenge to create a show that will work in various widths of streets, over the years directors and bands have risen to the challenge. "There is quite a bit of movement in the shows, trying to maximize as much of the 100 yards (of) space as you can."

Montevideo Fiesta of Bands

This year will mark the third year of both the Montevideo Fiesta of Bands and the newly reformed Montevideo Marching Band . In just three years, the band has doubled in size, from about 30 members at the start to 65 today.

"We'll be twice the size and (with) new uniforms this summer," Leafblad said.

The Fiesta of Bands itself, which is part of the city's overall Montevideo Feista Days celebration, will welcome four marching bands who will be competing this year: Dassel-Cokato, KMS, Fergus Falls and Lake City. Montevideo will march and perform, but won't be in the running for awards at the end, which is common for the host band.

The Litchfield High School Marching Dragons perform in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson. In addition to the musicians, the band will include color and honor guards with flags and rifles twirling. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

The parade route starts at the intersection of South 12th Street and Mckinley Avenue, heading north to the intersection of South 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue, continuing to the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and South 17th Street, then south to Park Avenue. During the Montevideo parade, the bands are judged at the third performance space, just north of the Montevideo tennis courts on South 17th Street. The first performance stop is just past the intersection of South 12th Street and Park Avenue, while the second stop is on Sheridan Avenue, in front of the baseball fields.

This year, there will be two food trucks along the route to provide needed sustenance for paradegoers. Scotty Biggs BBQ will be stationed where the bands turn onto Sheridan, while Mi Mexico will be on hand at the parade's end.

"Come out, get your spots early, get some food and cheer the kids on," Leafblad said.

Litchfield Parade of Bands

Litchfield is marking its fourth annual Parade of Bands , with co-directors Benoit and Kelly Taylor taking over the Litchfield Dragons from longtime director David Ceasar for the first time in the competition season. The band itself has been around for over 60 years, but the parade is a newer event for not only the bands but the city as well.

Members of the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School Marching Band perform in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson. KMS is set to perform again this year, as are many other bands from across the state. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

"We wanted to really showcase the city of Litchfield," Taylor said. The parade is run by the Litchfield Visitors Bureau. "It's not only a time for the band to show off, but all the community to show off."

In addition to 120-member Litchfield band as the host, there are 11 bands competing in the Litchfield parade. The bands are from Lake City, Milaca, Montevideo, Foley, KMS, Benson, St. Peter, Sartell, Dassel-Cokato, St. Michael — Albertville and Champlin.

The route is the same as years past, starting on 10th Street and North Armstrong, turning onto Fifth Street, then back onto Gilman Ave. The three performance stages are by the Wagner building on Armstrong, one midway on Fifth Street, and the third in front of the judges on Gilman Ave, near the ball fields.

"It is a really cool visual, to see so many kids involved in something where everybody is a player, there is no bench. Everyone is a team player," Taylor said. "It is a really good time and a really good example of positive youth activities."

The Fergus Falls High School Marching Band performs in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021. It and 12 other bands will be performing again this year. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Benson's Pioneerland Band Festival

Benson has a long history of bringing high-quality marching to its streets. The Pioneerland Band Festival is celebrating its 36th year in 2023. It was started by a group of Benson band parents as a fundraiser for the marching band and has blossomed into what it is today. Organizers wanted to have the parade on a day that had special meeting and, since its first event, has always been held on Flag Day, June 14.

"The city comes out, everything is red, white and blue. It makes for a nice celebration," Duncan said.

There will be 11 bands competing in this year's parade: Sartell, Montevideo, Waconia, KMS, St. Anthony-Spring Lake Park, Alexandria, Litchfield, Fergus Falls, Bemidji, Dassel-Cokato and Champlin Park. Benson will march as the host band.

"It is a big deal and a lot of fun," said Duncan.

Most marching band parades just focus on the bands and have few, if any, other groups or floats take part. Benson does invite some local service groups such as the Girl Scouts and such to walk in the parade between the different bands, to help spread everything out. There is also a grand marshal each year and this year the honor goes to the Benson Lions Club.

"They've made popcorn for this parade for 36 years," Duncan said. "We are honoring them for the work they do in our community and it often goes unnoticed."

The Bemidji High School Marching Band performs in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson. Color and honor guard are part of the spectacle at the parades across the state. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune.

The route for the band festival starts on Minnesota Highway 12 near the Benson Runnings, marches to and then up Highway 12/ County Road 29/ 14th Street North and ends at Montana Avenue. The three performance spots are on Highway 12 near Sandy's Cafe; between Wisconsin and Kansas Avenues on Highway 12, where the bands will be judged; and then finally in front of the Roosevelt Park and the Swift County Courthouse.

"Come early and get a good spot," Turner said, adding people start putting up chairs to mark their spots a day or two before the parade. "It is one of the kick offs for the summer for us."

Celebrating the bands

At each of the three parades, all of the participating bands will gather at the high school football fields for an awards ceremony full of cheers, chants, fun and friendship.

"If you haven't been to an awards ceremony, they are something else," Leafblad said.

Each of the parades give awards for first, second and third place. They also usually give out awards for things such as best color guard, winds, brass and people's choice. Litchfield's People's Choice is decided by interviewing people in the crowd.

Members of the Mankato High School Marching Band perform in the annual Pioneerland Band Festival parade on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Benson. Bands have 100 yards, and four minutes and 30 seconds to wow the judges. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

"Definitely my favorite award we give out at our parade," Benoit said.

The bands of Montevideo, Litchfield and Benson will all be participating at other parades across the state, including each others'. Benson will finish its summer marching season by traveling to Breckinridge, Colorado, for the community's Fourth of July Parade.

It can make for a very busy few weeks. But the bands and communities wouldn't do all the work if it wasn't well worth it.

For the communities, residents are able to get out and support their high school bands in a unique setting and cheer on all the hard work the students put into it. And for the bands, it gives them a similar experience to their fellow sports team, the ability to compete and have fun with their friends.

"We do it because it just fun," Benoit said. "The kids love it."