'Matilda: The Musical' will bring childhood magic to the Barn Theatre stage

Performances are scheduled for June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances June 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 001.jpg
Matilda Wormwood, played by Lucille Enderson, stands front and center in her classroom while performing during a dress rehearsal of "Matilda: The Musical" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — Don't underestimate the children; they'll run circles around you.

Previous Barn Coverage:

The Barn Theatre will present a three-week run of "Matilda: The Musical," adapted from Roald Dahl's book of the same title, starting this weekend. Performances are scheduled for June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances June 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

The musical, adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with astonishing wit and intelligence — and psychokinetic powers she learns to control.

Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 002.jpg
Nigel, played by Jasper Kluver, emerges from being hidden under the coats of his classmates while hiding from Miss Agatha Trunchbull during a dress rehearsal of "Matilda: The Musical" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Matilda's parents are unloving and cruel, but Matilda forms a strong bond with her schoolteacher, Miss Honey, while avoiding the wrath of headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who hates children.

The musical is a fun and heartwarming journey for all ages.

Lucy Enderson and Naya Follmann star as Matilda Wormwood in a double-cast role, alternating performances; Cole Woltjer takes on the role of Miss Agatha Trunchbull; Rachel Trettin plays Miss Honey. Andrew Benson and Katy Robertson star as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Emma Wallace will play Michael Wormwood, Matilda's sibling.

Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 003.jpg
Madison Olson, center, who plays Lavender, stomps and screams during a musical number during a dress rehearsal of "Matilda: The Musical" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Additional cast members include Joanna Jerzak, Matt Onnen, Elizabeth Welter, J.P. Cola, Madison Olson, Neil Kadlec, Jasper Kluver, Juliet Swenson, Caden Anderson, Jaylyn Platt, Ava Sanchez and Conor Pennertz.

The big kids ensemble includes Rebekah Pennertz, Hannah Javaherian, Courtney Schiesser, Payson Bratsch, Aeda Villnow, Emily Finstrom, Khloe Bredeson and Madison Douglas.

The adult ensemble includes Peggy Karsten, Heidi Pennertz and Holden Stafford.

Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 004.jpg
Mr. Wormwood, at right, played by Andrew Benson, reacts to discovering he has green hair as wife Mrs. Wormwood, played by Katy Robertson, looks on during a dress rehearsal of "Matilda: The Musical" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Behind the scenes, Mary Haugen holds the director's chair, while Becky Sorenson and Louanne Villnow manage the stage. Other crew members include Gene and Jordan Gatewood, set designers; Madison Anderson-Wilson, vocal director; Domonique McPhail, choreographer; Kristine Benson, orchestra director; Patrick Gilmore, light designer; Lynsey J. Pierce, costumer; Bill and Kellie Wright, prop handlers; and Melissa Wallace, sound operator.

Orchestra members include Kari Stadem, Mary Pieh and Katie Steinhaus, keyboard; David Nelson, Nick Mason and Paul Woolverton, trumpet; Leanne Thompson, trombone; Kaylee Helgeson and Molly Shumaker, woodwinds; Eric Harp, bass; and Bailey Stahl and Andrew Benson, percussion.

Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 005.jpg
PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
June 07, 2023 07:11 AM
By  Macy Moore

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thebarntheatre.com. The theater box office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or you may call 320-235-9500 or go online.

