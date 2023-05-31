Milan Village Arts School guest artist for 2023 Spoon Gathering brings nature to her creations

MILAN — Emilie Rigby stumbled upon spoon carving a bit by accident. With a piece of wood and a borrowed knife, she made her first creation while escaping the rigors of her environmental science degree courses in college.

"I went camping one weekend and carved a really ugly spoon around a campfire," Rigby said, who lives just outside Cooperstown, New York, where she also grew up. "It was four hours of not thinking about science."

Emilie Rigby is the guest artist at the 2023 Milan Village Arts School Spoon Gathering. Contributed / Emilie Rigby

Those four hours have now turned into a full-time passion — she carves and creates for a living. She'll be bringing those creations and skills to this year's Milan Village Arts School Spoon Gathering, an annual get-together of spoon carvers and greenwood workers from around the country.

"It turned out they wanted me to be the guest artist, which is very exciting," Rigby said.

Rigby is well-known in the carving world for her nature-inspired carved spoons, with handles that take on the shape of feathers, fish, stone and leaves. She said the idea came from a young student in a children's wood shop class Rigby was teaching.

A spoon carved with the likeness of a sunfish by Emilie Rigby. Contributed / Emilie Rigby

"One day a kid was like, you should carve a feather on a spoon. I was like that sounds silly, let's do it," and the end result was so cool, Rigby said she hasn't looked back.

Rigby has also expanded her repertoire outside of spoons. She has started focusing on more sculptural pieces, such as carving accurate representations of animal skulls from a single piece of birch wood.

"I'm really interested in the idea of vegan taxidermy," Rigby said with a bit of a laugh. "It's just ridiculous enough."

Rigby admits she is a bit of a different carver. She is practically self-taught, learning the tools of the trade as she goes. She said it helped she had ready access to tools and wood, which she gets from people like arborists or loggers.

A gray fox skull, made of wood, carved by Emilie Rigby. Contributed / Emilie Rigby

"I'm a pretty weird wood carver. I don't really follow the carving techniques other people do. I've invented my own," Rigby said.

That unique way of making art seems to be paying off. When Rigby first started carving, she thought it would be just a hobby that she would do in her free time after teaching children as an environmental educator. It soon became apparent, though, that the spoons were taking over her life.

"It was not the path I was planning. I woke up one day and realized I had two full-time jobs," with people wanting to learn carving from her, plus all the arts and craft shows she would attend, on top of her teaching job, Rigby said. "I had to pick one and I picked this one because it seemed like it was going somewhere. I was excited to see where it would go."

A barn owl coffee scoop carved by Emilie Rigby. Contributed / Emilie Rigby

Carving has taken Rigby many places, and this week it has taken her to Milan for the Spoon Gathering.

Prior to the annual event, Rigby will be teaching a three-day advanced decorative spoon carving class at the school on May 30, 31 and June 1, to teach a group of carvers how to make spoons with sculptural handles.

"It's teaching people how to transform their handles into other things. Basically how to take a two-dimensional idea and make it three-dimensional in wood," Rigby said.

Rigby will also be giving a demonstration of how to carve both efficiently and safely by avoiding both short- and long-term injuries. Short-term injuries can be cutting oneself, while long-term includes repetitive motion injuries.

"One thing I noticed early on, the more you carve the more likely you are to hurt yourself," Rigby said. "I don't think they're talked about enough."

During the gathering, in addition to her demo, Rigby plans to just carve and visit with others. Those activities also happen to be some of the reasons why Rigby loves spoon carving. First is the process itself and how it may seem simple but is truly very complex.

"It is one of those crafts you can learn in 30 minutes. You can carve a spoon in a day and have all the knowledge you need to keep going," Rigby said. "It takes so long to master. I always tell people don't confuse simple for easy. It's beautiful because it's a simple craft, but not easy."

Emilie Rigby is inspired by nature for her carved wood spoons. She does feathers, wildlife and even stones. Contributed / Emilie Rigby

It has also allowed Rigby to continue working close;y with the environment, even if she decided not to go the environmental scientist route in life. Nature not only inspires her art; it also provides her with the basic supplies to create it.

"There is something to be said for using pieces of nature," Rigby said. "There is something really cool about taking something that would have been discarded and turning it into something useful and beautiful."

There there is the carving community as a whole. Rigby has met so many like-minded and creative people as she travels from show to show.

"I've met some of the most fascinating people on my travels and any time carving," Rigby said. "It's such a lovely community of people."

Rigby believes preserving and sharing traditional crafts such as spoon carving and other woodworking is important, though the reasons why each carver keeps doing it are different for each individual person. For Rigby, it all goes back to carving that first spoon around a campfire when she was stressed and needed a break.

"Craft heals," Rigby said. "It's a healing thing."