Milan Village Arts School ready for three days of spoons, carving and company
This year is Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering, which is well-known in the spoon carving and woodworking communities. Artisans come from all over the country to take part.
MILAN — The Milan Village Arts School annual Spoon Gathering has definitely grown from its start nearly 20 years ago.
"When it started, it was just one day and it really was just people showing up and carving," said Ron Porep, Milan Village Arts School executive director.
Now it is one of the premiere spoon carving and greenwood carving events in the nation, spread over three days and bringing artisans and craftspeople from all over. The 2023 Gathering, to be held June 1-3 at the arts school and Burns Park in Milan, will mark the 17th event. The three days will be full of workshops, presentations, demos and, of course, plenty of time for carving and chatting with fellow artists and carvers.
"It pulls a lot of things all into one place," Porep said.
People will get to learn all about different carving techniques and forms such as bowl carving, kuksa carving, kolrosing, chip carving and incising. There will also be information on tool care and knife sharpening, and guest artist Emilie Rigby will be giving a demonstration on safe and efficient carving techniques. There will be a designated area just for beginners to have a chance to learn from experienced carvers.
"This is folk art, so we don't really use anything mechanical or electrical," Porep said. "Everything is done by hand. That is the idea of it."
Those wanting to experience all the Spoon Gathering has to offer can attend one, two or all three days. There is free camping available in Burns Park or in the field behind the Milan Community Center.
To attend all three days, it is $30 per adult or $45 per family. For single-day admission, it is $20 to attend Friday or Saturday, or one can come both Friday and Saturday for the same cost. Those under 18 can attend for free. Registration can be completed by contacting the Milan Village Arts School or registering online at www.milanvillageartsschool.org .
"We wanted to make all these art forms and the event accessible to everybody," Porep said, which is why the school tries so hard to keep the registration fees for attendees as low as possible. He also wants the event to be a fun, low-cost weekend for the entire family.
The general public is also more than welcome to come and walk around the grounds, to watch the craftspeople as they turn pieces of greenwood into beautiful art. On Saturday there will be a display of carved spoons and other pieces inside the school and a silent auction, to help raise funds for future gatherings. Some of the artisans might also have finished pieces for sale.
"Everyone has their take on it, how they do handles. It is fascinating to see that," Porep said.
Porep said he estimates around 125 people might take part in the gathering this year. By mid-May there were about 100 registrations and there are usually people who simply show up, wanting to take part. While that is still below the nearly 200 that attended prior to the pandemic, Porep said it is more important to put on a good event than worry about how many people are attending.
"We are trying to put on a really high-quality event," Porep said. "It is supposed to be a fun weekend."
It is also a great opportunity for greenwood and spoon carvers to get away from it all and just focus on their art while enjoying the company of fellow craftspeople.
"People are here to carve," Porep said.
