Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir to perform at Spicer, Minnesota, church June 24

The 28-voice Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir will perform a concert and hymn sing 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.

Five area students will be part of the Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir when it performs June 24 at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:33 AM

SPICER — For the first time since 2019, the Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir is back on the road and touring again. The choir will perform a concert and hymn sing 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.

The ensemble comprises 28 high school singers from around Minnesota, and is directed by Michael Culloton, associate professor of music at Concordia College-Moorhead. The choir is a summer camp program of Concordia College-Moorhead, where Culloton is the director of choral activities, conductor of the Concordia Choir, and the Paul J. and Eleanor Christiansen Chair of Choral Music.

A handful of area students are among high schoolers from a three-state region who auditioned for the summer camp program June 17-25 at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Participants include Elisabeth Philaya and Thomas Philaya, both of Montevideo, Kaylee Robinson, of Morton; and Hailey Ruhoff and Claire Campbell, both of Paynesville.

The choir will perform a variety of music, from classical choral works to folk songs, spirituals and vocal jazz pieces. Choir members will also join the audience in the pews for a hymn sing as part of the performance.

In addition to rehearsals, students will take part in spiritual reflections, discussions about the meaning of the texts they will be singing, and social activities on campus and in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The choir will also have two performances at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead: a hymn-sing for community members to perform with the choir at 7:30 p.m. June 21 and a concert at 1 p.m. June 25. A freewill offering will be accepted.

The Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir began in 1969, and has grown to include more than 1400 alumni who have performed in approximately 150 churches through the state. The choir provides youth with a musically challenging choral experience, and the opportunity to grow their faith, which culminates in a concert tour of church performances.

