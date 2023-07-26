Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Minnesota Pottery Festival set for July 29-30 in Hutchinson, Minnesota

The festival, which features 38 potters from 11 states, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

072623.F.WCT.MNPotteryFest.001.JPG
Potters compete in a throwing competition at the 2022 Minnesota Pottery Festival. This year's festival will be held July 29-30, 2023, in Hutchinson.
Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 8:11 AM

HUTCHINSON — This weekend, if you love pottery, you want to be in Hutchinson.

The 11th annual Minnesota Pottery Festival, featuring 38 potters from 11 states, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Masonic West River Park off Minnesota Highway 7 in Hutchinson.

072623.F.WCT.MNPotteryFest.006.jpg
Potters from 11 states will be on hand to sell their wares at the Minnesota Pottery Festival on July 29-30 in Hutchinson, including Clay Coyote Pottery, of Hutchinson, which was a vendor at the 2022 event.
Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

The festival will have not only potters showcasing their wares, but also educational demos, throwing competitions and live firings.

"There are not many all-one-location, all-one-medium, art shows out there and ours stands out as one of the best in the USA," said Morgan Baum, Minnesota Pottery Festival board member, in a news release.

072623.F.WCT.MNPotteryFest.003.jpg
In addition to browsing the stalls for ceramic art pieces, attendees at the Minnesota Pottery Festival on July 29-30, 2023, in Hutchinson are invited to grab food at local food trucks and try their hand at making pottery creations.
Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

"There's something truly unique about an art show just for pottery. The people who come are awe-inspired by the variety, creativity, and sheer amount of pottery from which to choose," Baum said. "The potters who come call it 'pottery vacation' because it's a show full of other like-minded artists and we build in networking for the potters. We joke that it's run by potters for potters."

ADVERTISEMENT

072623.F.WCT.MNPotteryFest.005.jpg
Two potters compete, while blindfolded, in a throwing competition at the 2022 Minnesota Pottery Festival. This year's festival will be held July 29-30 in Hutchinson.
Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

Two local food trucks — Mario's Italian Kitchen and Northern Smoke BBQ — will be set up for the duration of the event, as will Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company and Crow River Winery for those over age 21.

A full schedule events can be found on the event's website: mnpotteryfestival.com

Potters at MN Pottery Fest 2023:

Wendy Eggerman: Functional Heirlooms (Minnesota)* Emerging Artist

Alvaro Alburto: AJ Clay (Minnesota)*

Clarice Allgood: Mostly Good Pots (Minnesota)

Ryan Ball: Ryan Ball Pottery (Minnesota)

Deborah Barce: Resting on his Word Studio (Minnesota)

Morgan Baum: Clay Coyote Pottery (Minnesota)

George Blair: G Blair Studio (Iowa)

Marie Brown: The Potter’s Keep (Minnesota)*

Kevin Caufield: Caufield Clay Works (Minnesota)

Greg Cheesebro: Cheesebro Pottery (Wisconsin)*

Zachary Chilson: Chilly Pottery (Minnesota)*

Joanna Craw: Fringe & Fettle Ceramics (Minnesota)

Richard Gruchalla and Carrin Rosetti: Gruchalla Rosetti Pottery (Minnesota)

Luci Haas: Adorae Artworks (Minnesota)

Travis Hinton: Travis Hinton Pottery (South Dakota)

Ashley Hise: Ashley Hise Ceramics (Minnesota)*

Sam Hitchman: Sam Hitchman Ceramics (Ohio)

Tony Holman: Holman Pottery (Texas)

Chris and Sue Holmquist: Holmquist Pottery (Minnesota)*

Tom Hubbell: Stone Thrown Studio (Nebraska)

Anthony Huonder: AsH Pottery (Minnesota)

Chad Jerzak: Chad Jerzak Pottery (Minnesota)

Megan and JD Jorgenson: Maine Prairie Studio (Minnesota)

Jason Kaping: Pig’s Eye Pottery (Minnesota)

Karin Kraemer: Duluth Pottery (Minnesota)

Luke Krisak: Luke Krisak Pottery (Wisconsin)*

Joe Frank McKee: McKee’s Pottery (North Carolina)

Ron Netten: Ron Netten Ceramics (Iowa)

Carolina Niebres: Carolina’s Healing Vessels (Wisconsin)

Donovan Palmquist: Eureka Pots (Minnesota)

Denise Pasmanter: Denise Pasmanter Ceramics (Minnesota)*

Lisa Lee Persell: Less Persell Pottery (Minnesota)

Colleen Riley: Eureka Pots (Minnesota)

Molly and Andrew Rivera: Terraform Clay Studio (Minnesota)

Mary Jo Schmith: Front Avenue Pottery and Tile (Minnesota)

Amy Von Bargen: Amy Von Bargen Ceramics (Minnesota)

Jonathan Walburg: Lake Superior Pottery (Wisconsin)

Andrew and Katherine Webster: Webster Pottery (Minnesota)

*New to the Minnesota Pottery Festival

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Erica Dischino / TribuneJoseph, played by Cole Woltjer, sings in his technicolor dreamcoat, during a dress rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Monday at The Barn Theatre in Willmar. The musical will be staged tonight through Sunday, as well as June 20-23 and 27-30.
Arts and Entertainment
The bright lights of Broadway will be shining down on Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra's summer concert
2h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Robin Hood 072023 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Litchfield, Minnesota, native Tim Nelson bringing 'Robin Hood' to the Bernie Aaker stage
2h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published July 19, 2023
6d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
10h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
11h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
American legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry finds a good way to end the summer
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne