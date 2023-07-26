Minnesota Pottery Festival set for July 29-30 in Hutchinson, Minnesota

HUTCHINSON — This weekend, if you love pottery, you want to be in Hutchinson.

The 11th annual Minnesota Pottery Festival, featuring 38 potters from 11 states, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Masonic West River Park off Minnesota Highway 7 in Hutchinson.

Potters from 11 states will be on hand to sell their wares at the Minnesota Pottery Festival on July 29-30 in Hutchinson, including Clay Coyote Pottery, of Hutchinson, which was a vendor at the 2022 event. Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

The festival will have not only potters showcasing their wares, but also educational demos, throwing competitions and live firings.

"There are not many all-one-location, all-one-medium, art shows out there and ours stands out as one of the best in the USA," said Morgan Baum, Minnesota Pottery Festival board member, in a news release.

In addition to browsing the stalls for ceramic art pieces, attendees at the Minnesota Pottery Festival on July 29-30, 2023, in Hutchinson are invited to grab food at local food trucks and try their hand at making pottery creations. Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

"There's something truly unique about an art show just for pottery. The people who come are awe-inspired by the variety, creativity, and sheer amount of pottery from which to choose," Baum said. "The potters who come call it 'pottery vacation' because it's a show full of other like-minded artists and we build in networking for the potters. We joke that it's run by potters for potters."

Two potters compete, while blindfolded, in a throwing competition at the 2022 Minnesota Pottery Festival. This year's festival will be held July 29-30 in Hutchinson. Contributed / Minnesota Pottery Festival

Two local food trucks — Mario's Italian Kitchen and Northern Smoke BBQ — will be set up for the duration of the event, as will Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company and Crow River Winery for those over age 21.

A full schedule events can be found on the event's website: mnpotteryfestival.com