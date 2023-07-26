Minnesota Pottery Festival set for July 29-30 in Hutchinson, Minnesota
HUTCHINSON — This weekend, if you love pottery, you want to be in Hutchinson.
The 11th annual Minnesota Pottery Festival, featuring 38 potters from 11 states, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Masonic West River Park off Minnesota Highway 7 in Hutchinson.
The festival will have not only potters showcasing their wares, but also educational demos, throwing competitions and live firings.
"There are not many all-one-location, all-one-medium, art shows out there and ours stands out as one of the best in the USA," said Morgan Baum, Minnesota Pottery Festival board member, in a news release.
"There's something truly unique about an art show just for pottery. The people who come are awe-inspired by the variety, creativity, and sheer amount of pottery from which to choose," Baum said. "The potters who come call it 'pottery vacation' because it's a show full of other like-minded artists and we build in networking for the potters. We joke that it's run by potters for potters."
Two local food trucks — Mario's Italian Kitchen and Northern Smoke BBQ — will be set up for the duration of the event, as will Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company and Crow River Winery for those over age 21.
A full schedule events can be found on the event's website: mnpotteryfestival.com
Wendy Eggerman: Functional Heirlooms (Minnesota)* Emerging Artist
Alvaro Alburto: AJ Clay (Minnesota)*
Clarice Allgood: Mostly Good Pots (Minnesota)
Ryan Ball: Ryan Ball Pottery (Minnesota)
Deborah Barce: Resting on his Word Studio (Minnesota)
Morgan Baum: Clay Coyote Pottery (Minnesota)
George Blair: G Blair Studio (Iowa)
Marie Brown: The Potter’s Keep (Minnesota)*
Kevin Caufield: Caufield Clay Works (Minnesota)
Greg Cheesebro: Cheesebro Pottery (Wisconsin)*
Zachary Chilson: Chilly Pottery (Minnesota)*
Joanna Craw: Fringe & Fettle Ceramics (Minnesota)
Richard Gruchalla and Carrin Rosetti: Gruchalla Rosetti Pottery (Minnesota)
Luci Haas: Adorae Artworks (Minnesota)
Travis Hinton: Travis Hinton Pottery (South Dakota)
Ashley Hise: Ashley Hise Ceramics (Minnesota)*
Sam Hitchman: Sam Hitchman Ceramics (Ohio)
Tony Holman: Holman Pottery (Texas)
Chris and Sue Holmquist: Holmquist Pottery (Minnesota)*
Tom Hubbell: Stone Thrown Studio (Nebraska)
Anthony Huonder: AsH Pottery (Minnesota)
Chad Jerzak: Chad Jerzak Pottery (Minnesota)
Megan and JD Jorgenson: Maine Prairie Studio (Minnesota)
Jason Kaping: Pig’s Eye Pottery (Minnesota)
Karin Kraemer: Duluth Pottery (Minnesota)
Luke Krisak: Luke Krisak Pottery (Wisconsin)*
Joe Frank McKee: McKee’s Pottery (North Carolina)
Ron Netten: Ron Netten Ceramics (Iowa)
Carolina Niebres: Carolina’s Healing Vessels (Wisconsin)
Donovan Palmquist: Eureka Pots (Minnesota)
Denise Pasmanter: Denise Pasmanter Ceramics (Minnesota)*
Lisa Lee Persell: Less Persell Pottery (Minnesota)
Colleen Riley: Eureka Pots (Minnesota)
Molly and Andrew Rivera: Terraform Clay Studio (Minnesota)
Mary Jo Schmith: Front Avenue Pottery and Tile (Minnesota)
Amy Von Bargen: Amy Von Bargen Ceramics (Minnesota)
Jonathan Walburg: Lake Superior Pottery (Wisconsin)
Andrew and Katherine Webster: Webster Pottery (Minnesota)
*New to the Minnesota Pottery Festival
