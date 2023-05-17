99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

'Minnesota's Alt-Meat Revolution' taking a deep dive into pea protein company's motivations

The second installment of “Minnesota’s Alt-Meat Revolution” will take a dive into the motivations behind PURIS, the largest processor of yellow pea protein in North America.

Workers walk outside the new Puris facility in Dawson as state and company officials gathered to mark the start of operations there on Oct. 13, 2021. With an investment of $100 million from Cargill, Puris has retroffited the former AMPI plant to produce pea protein along with pea starches and fibers.
Workers walk outside the new Puris facility in Dawson, Minnesota, as state and company officials gather to mark the start of operations there on Oct. 13, 2021. With an investment of $100 million from Cargill, Puris has retrofitted the former AMPI plant to produce pea protein, along with pea starches and fibers.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

GRANITE FALLS — The second installment of “Minnesota’s Alt-Meat Revolution” broadcast on Pioneer PBS will dive into the motivations behind PURIS, the largest processor of yellow pea protein in North America. The episode will be available on Friday, May 19, at www.pioneer.org/altmeat .

The concept for PURIS started in 1985, when Jerry and Renee Lorenzen believed they had the answer to what they saw as inefficiencies in meat-based protein consumption: switch to plant-based. They started experimenting with various sources of plant-based proteins on test plots in Iowa.

Related:

The Lorenzens' children, Nicole Atchison and Tyler Lorenzen, have since taken over the operations at PURIS as the CEO of PURIS Holdings and CEO of PURIS Proteins, respectively.

“(My dad’s) belief was that if people are gonna eat plants, then the plants need to taste good. And at a very young age, my brother and I, we really had to pull our weight,” Atchison said in a news release. “We grew up working in the fields. We had test plots kind of all around the Midwest — maybe 10 acres, 20 acres, but they'll have thousands of varieties in them. And so we grew up actually making those varieties, so cross-pollinating plants to make new varieties.”

In 2018 and 2019, Cargill invested a combined $100 million in PURIS, which led the company on a path to Dawson, Minnesota. In 2019, PURIS purchased and retrofitted a facility in Dawson. The acquisition of the 200,000-square-foot building allowed PURIS to more than double its pea protein processing capabilities. The Dawson facility is the largest operating yellow field pea protein processing facility in North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

This episode features interviews with Atchison, along with Alex King, the research and development scientist of PURIS’ recently launched food line, Acremade.

The episode also takes viewers to The Rusty Duck, a bar and restaurant in Dawson that recently started offering plant-based burgers. Co-owner Tom Beals and kitchen manager John Schneider talk about what inspired them to start offering the meat burger alternative on their menu.

“It just seems like … people are looking for plant-based food and different things, even out here,” Beals said in the release.

“Minnesota’s Alt-Meat Revolution” is a year-long video and print journalism collaboration project, looking into the roots and impact of the plant-protein phenomenon that’s exploding across the globe. The project is a partnership between Pioneer PBS, West Central Tribune and WORLD, with funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Each video story will be accompanied by a newspaper article by Tom Cherveny of the West Central Tribune. The videos and articles will be available at www.pioneer.org/altmeat and www.wctrib.com/news/local/altmeat.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
051523.F.WCT.FischbachArt.EarthsLittleWonder.png
Arts and Entertainment
Central Minnesota Christian, BOLD students place 1-2 in Congressional Art Competition
May 17, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The softball edition
May 17, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.004.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style
May 16, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott