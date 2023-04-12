99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Museums and historic sites published April 12, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Annual meeting: April 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., pork loin dinner followed by the 127th annual meeting. Scott Thoma will talk about researching the Willmar Bank Robbery story and what he encountered along the way of this well-known story in Willmar history. Purchase dinner tickets by April 13 by calling 320-235-1881, emailing director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com or on the website. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for KCHS members and $25 per person for non-members.

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: April 13, 6:30 p.m.; Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of Kandiyohi County victims — six county residents died, five non-residents died in the county and three residents had amputations. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Annual meeting: April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon lunch followed by the annual meeting. Jim and Joyce Hinderks will present "Sherman Through the Carolinas" at 11 a.m.; Linda Balk to discuss the G.A.R. Project following lunch. RSVP by calling 507-697-6147. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for RCHS members and $25 per person for non-members. Send checks to RCHS Attn. Annual Meeting, 441 N Park Dr, Morton, MN 56270.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The Andrews Brothers 040723 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
When stars misalign, The Andrews Brothers steal the show at the Barn Theatre
April 11, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Blizzard Conditions In Kandiyohi County 122322 004.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New London, Minnesota, native, in new book, remembers the victims of the Great Storm of 1873
April 08, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West
April 11, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnewaska eighth-grader Carter LeClair lines up his serve during a No. 1 doubles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season
April 11, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne