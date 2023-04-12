Museums and historic sites published April 12, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Annual meeting: April 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., pork loin dinner followed by the 127th annual meeting. Scott Thoma will talk about researching the Willmar Bank Robbery story and what he encountered along the way of this well-known story in Willmar history. Purchase dinner tickets by April 13 by calling 320-235-1881, emailing director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com or on the website. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for KCHS members and $25 per person for non-members.

Carolyn Mankell Sowinski: April 13, 6:30 p.m.; Kandiyohi County native Carolyn Mankell Sowinski will talk about her latest book “The Great Storm: Minnesota’s Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Sowinski has identified 84 people from 31 counties in the state who died in the three-day storm. She will share the stories of Kandiyohi County victims — six county residents died, five non-residents died in the county and three residents had amputations. She will read excerpts about the storm, highlight some historic documents about the victims, and provide helpful hints when doing research.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Annual meeting: April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon lunch followed by the annual meeting. Jim and Joyce Hinderks will present "Sherman Through the Carolinas" at 11 a.m.; Linda Balk to discuss the G.A.R. Project following lunch. RSVP by calling 507-697-6147. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for RCHS members and $25 per person for non-members. Send checks to RCHS Attn. Annual Meeting, 441 N Park Dr, Morton, MN 56270.