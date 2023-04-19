Museums and historic sites published April 19, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Annual meeting: April 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., pork loin dinner followed by the 127th annual meeting. Scott Thoma will talk about researching the Willmar Bank Robbery story and what he encountered along the way of this well-known story in Willmar history. Purchase dinner tickets by April 13 by calling 320-235-1881, emailing director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com or on the website. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for KCHS members and $25 per person for non-members.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Annual meeting: April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon lunch followed by the annual meeting. Jim and Joyce Hinderks will present "Sherman Through the Carolinas" at 11 a.m.; Linda Balk to discuss the G.A.R. Project following lunch. RSVP by calling 507-697-6147. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for RCHS members and $25 per person for non-members. Send checks to RCHS Attn. Annual Meeting, 441 N Park Dr, Morton, MN 56270.