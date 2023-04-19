99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Museums and historic sites published April 19, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:33 AM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Annual meeting: April 20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., pork loin dinner followed by the 127th annual meeting. Scott Thoma will talk about researching the Willmar Bank Robbery story and what he encountered along the way of this well-known story in Willmar history. Purchase dinner tickets by April 13 by calling 320-235-1881, emailing director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com or on the website. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for KCHS members and $25 per person for non-members.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Annual meeting: April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., noon lunch followed by the annual meeting. Jim and Joyce Hinderks will present "Sherman Through the Carolinas" at 11 a.m.; Linda Balk to discuss the G.A.R. Project following lunch. RSVP by calling 507-697-6147. Pre-payment is required, $20 per person for RCHS members and $25 per person for non-members. Send checks to RCHS Attn. Annual Meeting, 441 N Park Dr, Morton, MN 56270.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
