Museums and historic sites published Aug. 16, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Sperry House: The Sperry House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3. Cost is $5 per person, members are free. Open by appointment during the week.

Guri Endreson site: The Guri Endreson site, located off County Road 5, the field road gate is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Guided tours available by appointment.

GAR and Meeker County Museum

Litchfield, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, $3 admission, ages 11 and under free; Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Meeker County Historical Society Museum, 308 Marshall Ave., 320-693-8911. More information available online at meekercomuseum.org .

Civil War Spy Mystery: Aug. 12-19, free. Inside the G.A.R. Hall, visitors will find a series of puzzles centered around the U.S. Civil War and Meeker County history. No prior knowledge is needed, and hints are available if visitors find themselves stuck on a puzzle. For more information, contact the Meeker County Museum at director@meekercomuseum.org or 320-693-8911.

Norway Lake Historical Association

Norway Lake Log Church, open by appointment; 9601 195th Ave NW, Pennock, 320-905-1539. More information available online at nllha.org

24th Anniversary: Pennock, noon, Sunday, Aug. 20, annual summer festival with a catered picnic dinner at noon and a program at 1:30 p.m. at the Log Church. The program will be “The Perilous Snowstorm of 1873” adapted from Carolyn Mankell Sowinski's book, “The Great Storm: Minnesota's Victims in the Blizzard of January 7, 1873.” Tables and chairs are provided but you might want to bring a lawn chair.