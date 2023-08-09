Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Museums and historic sites published Aug. 9, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Sperry House: The Sperry House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 3. Cost is $5 per person, members are free. Open by appointment during the week.

Guri Endreson site: The Guri Endreson site, located off County Road 5, the field road gate is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Guided tours available by appointment.

GAR and Meeker County Museum

Litchfield, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, $3 admission, ages 11 and under free; Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Meeker County Historical Society Museum, 308 Marshall Ave., 320-693-8911. More information available online at meekercomuseum.org .

Civil War Spy Mystery: Aug. 12-19, free. Inside the G.A.R. Hall, visitors will find a series of puzzles centered around the U.S. Civil War and Meeker County history. No prior knowledge is needed, and hints are available if visitors find themselves stuck on a puzzle. For more information, contact the Meeker County Museum at director@meekercomuseum.org or 320-693-8911.

