Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Museums and historic sites published June 28, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:33 PM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Doug Ohman: July 1, 10:30 a.m., photographer Doug Ohman will present on his project "Name That Town," looking at the rich history of locations and cities throughout the state of Minnesota, with fun and interesting stories related to the town names.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Adrian Lee: June 29, 7 p.m., paranormal investigator, author, and TV presenter Adrian Lee will discuss his latest TV show, "Unscripted Paranormal," in the Heritage Building on the museum grounds. Admission is $5 and a non-perishable item for the Renville County Food Shelf, refreshments are provided. Proceeds benefit the Renville County Historical Society.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Minn. Chef.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota native competes on Hulu's 'Secret Chef'
June 28, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Emily Bright and Gretchen Brown / MPR News
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Granite Falls knocks off BOLD, 13-8
June 27, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball: Willmar VFW drops a pair at Marshall
June 27, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, left, takes off for second base while Minnesota Mud Puppies pitcher Joshua Dykhoff starts his delivery during a Northwoods League game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Another rally, another walk-off for Willmar Stingers
June 27, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown