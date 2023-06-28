Museums and historic sites published June 28, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Doug Ohman: July 1, 10:30 a.m., photographer Doug Ohman will present on his project "Name That Town," looking at the rich history of locations and cities throughout the state of Minnesota, with fun and interesting stories related to the town names.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, email info@renvillecountyhistory.com or go online at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Adrian Lee: June 29, 7 p.m., paranormal investigator, author, and TV presenter Adrian Lee will discuss his latest TV show, "Unscripted Paranormal," in the Heritage Building on the museum grounds. Admission is $5 and a non-perishable item for the Renville County Food Shelf, refreshments are provided. Proceeds benefit the Renville County Historical Society.